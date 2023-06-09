Deal Wrap: Cerberus invests in Resonant Sciences; One Rock sells BRWS Parent

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Resonant Sciences, a payload and survivability company, announced a strategic investment from an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management LP. Baird acted as the exclusive financial adviser to Resonant Sciences in connection with the transaction.

– An affiliate of Gemspring Capital Management LLC acquired Midland Industries LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of pipe, valve and fitting products. Existing investor Wynnchurch Capital LP will retain a minority interest in Midland Industries. Harris Williams served as financial adviser to Midland and Wynnchurch, while Paul Hastings acted as legal counsel. KeyBank Capital Markets served as financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal counsel to Gemspring.

– ECI Partners LLP announced its investment in Commify Ltd., which provides business messaging solutions. The transaction, valued at €300 million, provides full realization for HgCapital LLP.

– One Rock Capital Partners LLC completed the sale of BRWS Parent LLC, which designs highly engineered systems and solutions for industrial and transportation applications, to Lone Star Americas Acquisitions Inc., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– American Century Investment Services Inc. completed the acquisition of 3x5 Partners LLC, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Soundcore Capital Partners LP formed Door & Dock Holdings LLC through its investments in Premier Overhead Doors, Top Notch Garage Door and Top Notch Dock & Door.

