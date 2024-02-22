Deal Wrap: CapStreet acquires Analytic Stress; Oak Hill exits Safe Fleet

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Lower-middle-market private equity firm The CapStreet Group LLC acquired heat treatment services business Analytic Stress Relieving Inc.

– Middle-market private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Management LLC exited its investment in fleet transportation safety and visibility business Safe Fleet Holdings LLC via its sale to strategic buyer Clarience Technologies LLC. Baird and Harris Williams LLC were financial advisers to Safe Fleet and Oak Hill. Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP was legal adviser to Oak Hill.

– Lower-middle-market private equity firm Clarion Capital Partners LLC made an investment in strategic communications firm Narrative Strategies LLC. BrightTower was financial adviser to Narrative Strategies and Williams & Connolly LLP was legal adviser. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP was legal adviser to Clarion Capital.

– Enterprise software-focused private equity firm Rubicon Technology Partners invested in supply chain solutions business Nulogy Corp.

– New investor US Innovative Technology Holdings LP led a $320 million series C round of funding for graphics processing unit cloud company Lambda Inc.

