Deal Wrap: Brightstar closes Douglas acquisition; Accel-KKR invests in Appspace

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Investindustrial's independently managed investment subsidiary Investindustrial Growth III SCSP agreed to purchase a 51% stake in Virospack SL, which develops and manufactures droppers for the beauty industry.

– Brightstar Capital Partners LP completed its acquisition of Douglas Products and Packaging Co. LLC for an undisclosed amount. Douglas Products manufactures specialty products and markets agricultural production and pest control brands. Ropes & Gray LLP was the legal adviser to Douglas while Evercore was financial adviser. Brightstar was advised by legal adviser Kirkland & Ellis LLP with BMO Capital Markets Corp. as financial adviser.

– Public Sector Pension Investment Board, EQT AB (publ) and EQT Active Core Infrastructure completed the acquisition of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc., a global aggregator of real property interests underlying wireless telecommunications cell sites and other digital infrastructure assets, for about $3 billion. The selling investor group includes private equity firm Centerbridge Partners LP. The buyers paid Radius shareholders $15 per share in cash. Citi was lead financial adviser to Radius while Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC was financial adviser. Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP was legal adviser. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP were the financial and legal advisers, respectively, to EQT Active Core Infrastructure. Evercore was the financial adviser to PSP while Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP provided legal counsel.

– Accel-KKR LLC made a significant investment in unified workplace experience platform Appspace Inc.

– Novo Holdings A/S and Gurnet Point Capital Ltd. completed the acquisition of biopharmaceutical company Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Under the transaction, the buyers paid $2.15 per share in cash along with a contingent value right of 85 cents per share payable on net sales of Nuzyra reaching $320 million.

