Deal Wrap: Bregal Milestone exits CUBE; RA Capital leads Capstan round
Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– OnXmaps Inc. acquired Traction Capital LLC-backed Trout Insights Inc., developer of a trout stream map application.

– Bregal Milestone LLP exited its investment in regulatory intelligence business CUBE Content Governance Global Ltd.

– Syllable Corp. acquired Adams Street Partners LLC- and TT Capital Partners LLC-backed healthcare customer relationship management business Actium Health.

– RA Capital Management LP led a $175 million series B funding round for biotechnology company Capstan Therapeutics Inc.

– Catalio Capital Management LP, Novo Holdings A/S and Third Rock Ventures LLC led a $150 million series A funding round for biotechnology company Clasp Therapeutics.

– Riverside Acceleration Capital led a $21 million series A funding round for cybersecurity business CyberSaint Inc.

– Otium Capital led a $19 million mature funding round for energy harvesting solutions business e-peas SA.

