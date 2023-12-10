Deal Wrap: Bonaccord invests in Revelstoke; Huron acquires RK Electric

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Bonaccord Capital Partners made a passive minority investment in Revelstoke Capital Partners LLC. Evercore and Houlihan Lokey were the financial advisers to Revelstoke. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP were legal counsels to Revelstoke, while Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP advised Bonaccord.

– Huron Capital Partners LLC acquired RK Electric, an electrical contractor. RK Electric is the cornerstone of Huron's latest ExecFactor platform initiative in electrical services and will continue to be led locally by RK's existing executive team.

– BharCap Partners LLC closed the acquisition of ARMStrong Receivable Management, an insurance and commercial business-to-business receivable management firm. Greenberg Traurig LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP were legal advisers to BharCap. Kirkland & Ellis LLP also was legal adviser to ARMStrong and selling shareholders. Lincoln International and William Blair were financial advisers to the company and selling shareholders.

– Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP completed the purchase of Bazooka Candy Brands International from The Tornante Co. LLC and funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners LLC. Macquarie Capital was the financial adviser and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP was the legal adviser for Apax. Deutsche Bank was financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser to Bazooka Candy Brands.

– Capital Square Partners Pte. Ltd. agreed to acquire customer experience solutions provider Startek Inc. in an all-cash deal with a total enterprise value of about $217 million. Under the agreement, Capital Square will acquire all Startek common shares it does not already own for $4.30 per share. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023. Upon completion of the deal, Startek will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange and will become a private company. Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. is the financial adviser to Startek's special committee, and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP is its legal counsel. Latham & Watkins LLP is the legal counsel to Capital Square.

– Ara Partners Group LLC acquired Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG, which produces advanced magnetic materials and rare earth magnets. Latham & Watkins LLP was legal counsel to Ara Partners. Barclays was financial adviser to Vacuumschmelze, while Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and Ashurst LLP were legal counsels.

– GHK Capital Partners LP completed the acquisition of packaging and specialty print solutions company JohnsByrne Co. JohnsByrne was advised by Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC and represented by Vedder Price PC. GHK was advised by Mesirow Financial Inc. and represented by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP.

