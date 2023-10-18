Deal Wrap: Blue Wolf to take Logistec private; Arcline to buy Hartzell Aviation

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Middle-market private equity firm Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC partnered with infrastructure investor Stonepeak Partners LP on a roughly $1.2 billion take-private deal for marine cargo-handling and transportation business Logistec Corp. Rothschild & Co. is financial adviser to Blue Wolf and McCarthy Tétrault LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP are legal advisers. TD Securities Inc. is financial adviser to Logistec, and legal advisers are Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP and K&L Gates LLP. Blair Franklin Capital Partners Inc. is independent financial adviser and Stikeman Elliott LLP is independent legal adviser to the special committee of Logistec's independent directors. Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP is legal adviser to Logistec's principal shareholder, Sumanic Investments Inc.



– Lower-middle-market private equity firm Godspeed Capital Management LP made a strategic investment in Stengel-Hill Architecture Inc., a full-service architecture and interior design firm. Financial adviser to Stengel-Hill was FMI Capital Advisors, and Fultz Maddox Dickens PLC was legal adviser. Latham & Watkins LLP was legal adviser to Godspeed.

– Middle-market private equity firm Graphite Capital Management LLP invested in Storal Learning Ltd., a privately owned children's nursery group. DC advisory was financial adviser and Goodwin Procter (UK) was legal adviser on the transaction. RSM UK advised on financial and tax due diligence, Cairneagle on commercial due diligence and Intechnica on technology due diligence. Many Waters Capital was debt adviser.

– Middle-market buyout specialist Arcline Investment Management LP agreed to acquire Hartzell Aviation, a designer and manufacturer of proprietary aircraft subsystems and aftermarket components, from Tailwind Technologies Inc. Financial advisers were BMO Capital Markets for Arcline and RBC Capital Markets LLC for Tailwind.

– Platinum Equity LLC signed a deal to acquire half of Bain Capital Pvt. Equity LP's stake in specialty building materials distributor US LBM Holdings LLC. Financial advisers to Bain and US LBM are RBC Capital Markets LLC, Jefferies and Barclays, and legal adviser is Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Moelis & Co. LLC is financial adviser, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP is legal adviser and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is debt structuring counsel to Platinum.

