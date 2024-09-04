 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-big-7-acquires-bowtex-brevan-howard-framework-lead-berachain-round-81212038 content esgSubNav
Deal Wrap: Big 7 acquires Bowtex; Brevan Howard, Framework lead Berachain round

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Brevan Howard Digital and Framework Ventures LP led a $100 million series B funding round for blockchain developer Berachain.

– Karmijn Kapitaal Management BV acquired a majority stake in tree preservation and management business Investree BV.

– Big 7 Ventures Management LLC acquired specialty grading products manufacturer Bowtex LP.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.