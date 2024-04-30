Deal Wrap: BGF exits Hydrock; Saw Mill Capital sells Wolf-Gordon

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– BGF Investment Management Ltd. divested its stake in Hydrock Consultants Ltd., a UK-based engineering design, energy and sustainability consultancy, to Stantec Inc. KPMG CF and Freeths advised BGF and the Hydrock shareholders on the deal, while DLA Piper and EY advised Stantec.

– Butcherbox Opco LLC purchased virtual cook-along experience platform Truffle Shuffle Inc., which will continue to do business under its own brand. Mark Cuban Cos. was the seller.

– Breck Partners LLC acquired NPX ONE from Atlas Holdings. NPX makes expanded polystyrene foam trays for food processors, food distributors and supermarkets.

– Saw Mill Capital Partners II LP and certain affiliated funds managed by Saw Mill Capital LLC sold design company Wolf-Gordon Inc. to Charger Investment Partners LP. Hennepin Partners served as financial adviser to Wolf-Gordon and Saw Mill, and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren SC acted as legal counsel.

– Novartis AG agreed to buy Mariana Oncology Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology company. Under the terms of the deal, Novartis will make an upfront payment of $1 billion and an additional $750 million in payments upon completion of pre-specified milestones. An investor group including Atlas Venture LP, Nextech Invest Ltd., RA Capital Management LP and Forbion Capital Partners BV is the seller.

– Bridgepoint Group PLC's Bridgepoint Development Capital IV fund agreed to invest in Paris-based corporate risk management solutions provider Forward Global. The investment is likely to close over the summer, and Raise Invest and Rives Croissance SAS will continue to own minority stakes in the business. Hogan Lovells, Axipiter, Schoups, Sheppard Mullin, LEK, Oderis, Indefi, Natixis Partners and Callisto advised Forward Global and its management. Proskauer Rose, Arsene Taxand, DLA Piper, BCG, KPMG, PWC and Clearwater advised Bridgepoint.

– Accenture PLC signed a deal to acquire Germany-based data consultancy Parsionate GmbH. An investor group including Mbg MittelstÄNdische Beteiligungsgesellschaft Baden-WÜRttemberg Gesellschaft Mit and S-Kap Unternehmensbeteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG is the seller.

