Deal Wrap: BGF exits Amdaris; RMB Corvest, Umoya invest in SANTS

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Kian Capital Partners LLC acquired a Meineke Car Care Center franchisee in partnership with management to establish a new platform in the general automotive repair space called PARC Auto.

– RMB Corvest Pty. Ltd., in partnership with Umoya Capital Partners, acquired a minority stake in education and training service provider SANTS Private Higher Education Institution.

– Insight Enterprises UK Ltd. acquired software development and digital services company Amdaris Group Ltd. from private equity firm BGF Investment Management Ltd., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Armstrong Teasdale LLP served as counsel to Insight, while TLT LLP represented Amdaris. KPMG acted as the exclusive financial adviser to Amdaris, and PCB Partners served as M&A advisers to Insight.

– Affiliated Managers Group Inc. completed its investment in Forbion Group Holding BV, a venture capital and growth equity firm.

