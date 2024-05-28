Deal Wrap: Axcel exits Loopia; Latticework sells Xpress Wellness

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– F2 Capital Ltd.-backed biotechnology company ReNAgade Therapeutics Management Inc. was acquired by Orna Therapeutics Inc.

– Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP's alternative investments platform purchased rural healthcare provider Xpress Wellness Urgent Care from Latticework Capital Management LLC. Houlihan Lokey was the financial adviser and McGuireWoods LLP was legal adviser to Xpress. Latham & Watkins was legal adviser for Goldman Sachs.

– Axcel Management A/S exited its investment in European web service and hosting company Loopia Group to HgCapital LLP-backed team.blue.

– SE Capital Partners LLC acquired home services business Cardinal Heating And Air Conditioning Inc. Carney Badley Spellman PS was legal adviser to Cardinal. Winston & Strawn LLP was legal adviser to SE Capital.

– Vitruvian Partners LLP made a strategic growth investment in venture capital and private equity fund administrator Aduro Advisors LLC. Aduro's leadership team and existing backer PPC Enterprises LLC will remain invested in the business. Jefferies LLC was financial adviser and Covington & Burling LLP was legal adviser to Aduro. Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel for Vitruvian.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.