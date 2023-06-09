Deal Wrap: Avanta invests in Companion Protect; Erez Capital invests in Curio

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Advanced Micro Devices Inc. completed the acquisition of Palaiseau, France-based AI software company Mipsology SAS. Sellers include private equity firms Omnes Capital SAS and Alven Capital Partners SA, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Avanta Ventures LLC was among the companies that led the $27 million series A financing round of pet insurance and pet wellness administration company Companion Protect LLC. Keefe Bruyette & Woods Inc. acted as financial adviser to Companion Protect.

– Erez Capital LLC announced a $100,000 strategic investment in deeptech startup Curio.

