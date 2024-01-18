Deal Wrap: AUA buys Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing; Pharos invests in Rhythmedix

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– BlueGem Capital Partners LLP will exit luxury home fragrance brand Dr. Vranjes Firenze s.r.l. Unipersonale via a sale to L'Occitane Groupe SA. The transaction is expected to be completed at the end of the first quarter. Rothschild & Co, BPER, Deloitte, New Deal Advisors, Latham & Watkins, Studio Galgano, DLA Piper, Gattai Minoli and ERM advised the sellers. The buyer was advised by Legance, Skadden and Lempriere Wells.

– Voyager Interests LLC acquired Aegion Coating Services LLC, a field joint coating service provider for pipelines, from Aegion Corp.

– AUA Private Equity Partners LLC acquired family-owned popcorn and snacking products maker Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing Inc. McDermott Will & Emery was legal adviser to AUA, and Proterra Investment Partners provided the debt financing. Grant Thornton and Boston Consulting Group served as commercial and financial advisers to AUA. Taft Stettinius & Hollister acted as legal adviser and Ernst & Young Capital Advisors LLC was exclusive financial adviser to Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing.

– Whistler Capital Partners LLC made an investment in pet care company Heart + Paw LLC. Raymond James was exclusive financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal adviser to Heart + Paw. Citi was financial adviser and Bass Berry & Sims acted as legal adviser to Whistler Capital.

– Oak Hill Capital Management LLC acquired fiber optic internet provider Wire 3 Holdings Inc. from Guggenheim Investments and committed to invest up to $250 million to accelerate the expansion of Wire 3's fiber network in underserved communities across Florida. Wire 3's existing management team members will remain as shareholders and will continue leading the business. Bank Street Group LLC was exclusive financial adviser and Allen & Overy acted as legal counsel to Wire 3. Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP was legal counsel to Oak Hill.

– HCI Equity Partners acquired Delaware Valley Turf and Brookside Lawn Services Inc. Quarles & Brady was legal counsel to HCI.

– Pharos Capital Group LLC acquired a majority stake in Rhythmedix LLC, a provider of remote cardiac monitoring systems and related services. Rhythmedix's existing management team is reinvesting alongside Pharos and will remain in their current roles.

