Deal Wrap: Arsenal sells Seal for Life; Valesco invests in American Bedding

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Arsenal Capital Partners completed the sale of Seal for Life Industries LLC, a supplier of protective coating and sealing solutions, to Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC was financial adviser to Seal for Life, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel.

– Valesco Industries Inc. completed a majority buyout of Tennessee-based American Bedding Mfg. Inc. from the founders. Subordinated debt was also provided by Valesco, and a senior term loan and revolver was provided by an unnamed senior lender. Four Bridges Capital Advisors acted as exclusive financial adviser to American Bedding.

– ICONIQ Growth led a $145 million series D funding round for Pigment SAS, a business planning platform. Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners and several other existing investors, including Institutional Venture Partners, Meritech Capital Partners, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC and Felix Capital Partners LLP, also participated in the round.

– Maverick Capital Ltd. led a $70 million funding round for SiMa Technologies Inc., a semiconductor startup. Point72 Asset Management LP and Jericho Capital Corp., as well as several existing investors, also participated in the round.

– LeapFrog Investments led a $48 million funding round for Electronica Finance Ltd., a provider of loans to micro, small and medium enterprises. Aavishkaar Capital Advisors LLP also participated in the round. The transaction is expected to close after the 30-day regulatory notice period.

