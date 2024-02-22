Deal Wrap: Argosy recapitalizes Command Medical; Stoic exits Arctic Industries

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Argosy Healthcare Partners, a division of Argosy Capital Group Inc., completed the recapitalization of Command Medical Products Inc., a provider of contract manufacturing services for medical devices. MedWorld Advisors facilitated and managed the deal.

– Kinzie Capital Partners LP acquired Arctic Industries Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of temperature control and cold storage solutions, in partnership with the management. Brown Gibbons Lang was the exclusive financial adviser to Stoic Holdings LLC on the sale.

– Aquiline Capital Partners and Level Equity Management LLC made a majority investment in DocuPhase LLC, which provides accounting and finance process automation software. Leonis Partners was the exclusive financial adviser to DocuPhase on the deal.

– NUVIEW acquired Astraea Inc., a cloud-native platform that offers tools and infrastructure required to build production-level analytics on satellite, aerial and drone imagery. NUVIEW acquired Astraea from an investor group including UVA Licensing & Ventures Group and Aligned Climate Capital LLC, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– QHP Capital LP recently added Univo IRB, a next-generation institutional review board, to its portfolio. Univo was formerly known as Principal IRB.

– Renegade Group LLC, a portfolio company of Corinthian Capital, received strategic investment from Backcast Partners LLC to support the refinancing of its existing debt. McGuireWoods LLP represented Backcast in the transaction, and Latham & Watkins LLP represented Renegade.

– Syncona Ltd. finalized its acquisition of UK-based biotechnology company Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC following court approval. Freeline is now owned or controlled by Syncona Portfolio Ltd., and its American depositary shares will be delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market.

