Deal Wrap: Ardian partially exits Planisware; CVC to buy into World of Talents

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Ardian partially exited its stake in project economy software provider Planisware SAS, which went public. Planisware's co-founders will continue to own a majority stake in the company. Hogan Lovells was legal adviser to Ardian. Planisware's advisers included Rothschild & Co, Eight Advisory, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Brunswick. BNP Paribas and Citigroup were joint global coordinators, Berenberg and Bank of America were joint bookrunners, and White & Case was legal adviser.

– CVC Capital Partners Ltd. agreed to invest in World of Talents, a platform of human resource companies, to become its majority owner. Baltisse NV will sell its majority stake and reinvest a significant portion into the business.

– MPE Partners and its portfolio company, Precision Pipeline LLC, acquired SabCon Underground, a provider of underground natural gas utility services. PGIM Private Capital provided financing for the deal, and Jones Day provided legal advice to MPE.

– Northlane Capital Partners LLC sold its equity interest in VMG Health, a healthcare consulting and advisory firm, to Incline Equity Partners. VMG Health's employee shareholder group will keep its significant equity ownership position in the business.

– Social sports network Volo Sports secured growth equity investment from Manhattan West Private Equity.

– Gauge Capital LLC provided growth capital and recapitalized Lucent Health Solutions Inc., a third-party administrator and provider of cost containment solutions to self-insured US employers, in partnership with the company's management team. A consortium of investors led by NaviMed Capital Advisors LLC sold Lucent Health to Gauge. McDermott Will & Emery acted as legal adviser and Harris Williams served as buy-side adviser to Gauge. Cain Brothers was financial adviser to Lucent Health.

– An investor group comprising Namakor Holdings, Groupe W Investissements and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec completed the sale of flexible packaging solutions company Gelpac Inc. to Pritzker Private Capital-backed ProAmpac Intermediate Inc. Mesirow served as exclusive financial adviser to Gelpac on the sale.

– Xcite Automotive acquired Pinnacle Automotive Group from Source Capital LLC, and Camden Partners Holdings LLC will join Xcite. The acquisition includes Pinnacle's Diamond Dealer Services and Diamond Digital PRO platforms.

