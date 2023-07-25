Deal Wrap: Ardian enters deal to buy Attero; One Rock completes sale of Kova

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Ardian agreed to acquire European waste management and circular economy platforms Attero BV and expects to close the deal in the fourth quarter. Sellers include 3i Investments PLC, 3i Infrastructure PLC and DWS Investment GmbH, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– One Rock Capital Partners LLC completed the sale of Kova International Inc., which manufactures in vitro diagnostic products for clinical laboratories, to LGC Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. Baird was financial adviser to Kova for the deal.

– Private equity company Stonehenge Partners Inc. sold PPM Technologies LLC, an automation solutions provider for the food processing industry, to engineered equipment company Duravant LLC.

– Surge Private Equity LLC acquired facial skincare treatment company Toska Spa and Facial Bar from Viking Mergers & Acquisitions.

– Guidepost Growth Equity made a significant minority investment in cloud-based search platform SearchStax.

– Lone View Capital Management LP acquired a controlling stake in SmartLinx Solutions LLC, which provides workforce management solutions, as part of a strategic investment. Baird was exclusive financial adviser to Smartlinx while Triple Tree LLC was financial adviser to Lone View. Ropes & Gray provided legal counsel to the private equity firm.

– ONCAP Management Partners LP completed a significant investment in medical device contract manufacturer Biomerics LLC and merged it with Precision Concepts International LLC.

– City Capital Ventures LLC announced a strategic investment in Servpro of Saginaw and related entities. Jones Walker LLP and Perkins Cole LLP were the legal counsel to City Capital. Varnum LLP was the legal adviser to Servpro of Saginaw and Calder Capital LLC was financial adviser.

