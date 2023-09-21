Deal Wrap: Aramco to buy Esmax from Southern Cross; Quad-C invests in Vortex

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– 777 Partners LLC signed an agreement with Farhad Moshiri to acquire his full stake in Everton Football Club Co. Ltd., which represents 94.1% of the club's shares.

– Aramco agreed to acquire a 100% equity stake in Chile-based downstream fuels and lubricants retailer Esmax Distribución Ltda. from private equity firm Southern Cross Group. The deal is subject to certain customary conditions, including regulatory approvals.

– Quad-C Management Inc. closed on an investment in Vortex Cos. LLC , which provides trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation products and services. Houlihan Lokey advised Vortex on the deal.

– Zoetis Inc. completed the acquisition of biotech company Adivo GmbH. Sellers include Occident Group AG and High-Tech Gründerfonds Management GmbH, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP provided legal counsel to Adivo. Corporate Finance Associates served as M&A adviser.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.