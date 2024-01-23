Deal Wrap: Angeles acquires Acieta; First Reserve sells CHA Consulting to H.I.G.

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Granahan McCourt Capital LLC exited its investment in services and technology company X3T Broadband Ltd. with its sale to Strategic Imperatives Ltd. X3T and Strategic Imperatives will commence a merger of their operations this month. The merger was supported by Clarkslegal acting for X3T and Russell-Cooke on behalf of Strategic Imperatives.

– An investor group that includes Chalmers Ventures AB, Fairpoint Capital AB and SEB Greentech VC exited its investment in environmental data collection platform Metry AB in a sale to Evora Global Ltd., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– An affiliate of lower-middle-market private equity firm Angeles Equity Partners LLC acquired industrial robotics manufacturer Acieta LLC. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP was legal adviser to Angeles, and Lincoln International LLC provided transaction advisory services to Acieta.

– ANSYS Inc. agreed to acquire a minority ownership interest in industrial technology group and crash test dummy supplier Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc. from Bridgepoint Group PLC.

– NAMAKOR Holdings acquired CMI Mulching Inc., which manufactures tracked mulching tractors and stump grinders.

– Fort Point Capital LLC acquired Ice House America LLC, an automated retail ice and water platform.

– Koch Equity Development LLC, the principal investment and acquisition arm of Koch Industries Inc., made a $400 million strategic equity investment in process equipment supplier CPM Holdings Inc. Affiliates of American Securities LLC, the current controlling shareholder of CPM, will continue to own a majority of CPM alongside Koch Equity Development and CPM's management team. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC was financial adviser to CPM. Guggenheim Securities LLC was financial adviser to Koch Equity Development, and Jones Day was legal adviser. Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP was legal adviser to American Securities.

– First Reserve Management LP exited its investment in full-service engineering, design and consulting firm CHA Consulting Inc. in a sale to H.I.G. Capital Partners LP. Houlihan Lokey Inc. served as lead financial adviser with support from AEC Advisors, and Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal counsel for CHA. Harris Williams LLC was financial adviser and Ropes & Gray LLP was legal adviser to H.I.G.

– Capricorn Investment Group LLC's Sustainable Investors Fund made a strategic minority investment in middle-market private equity firm SER Capital Partners. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal counsel to SER, and Cooley LLP was legal adviser to Capricorn Sustainable Investors Fund.

