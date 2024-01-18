Deal Wrap: AlleyCorp. sells Meetup; CapitalSpring invests in Primetime Fitness

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Venture capital firm AlleyCorp. exited its investment in social network Meetup Inc. in a sale to corporate strategic acquirer Bending Spoons SpA.

– CSFC Management Company LLC, the private equity firm known as CapitalSpring, has invested in Primetime Fitness, a Crunch Fitness franchise operator.

– OKX Blockdream Ventures led a venture round for developer platform BeWater.

