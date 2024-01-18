 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-alleycorp-sells-meetup-capitalspring-invests-in-primetime-fitness-80036518 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Deal Wrap: AlleyCorp. sells Meetup; CapitalSpring invests in Primetime Fitness
Podcast

Maritime and Trade Talk |Episode 24: Water stress and the 2024 sustainability outlook

Blog

Banking Essentials: January 10th

Case Study

A Bank Outsources Data Gathering to Meet Basel III Regulations

Blog

The New SEC Private Fund Adviser Rules: Understanding the Basics


Deal Wrap: AlleyCorp. sells Meetup; CapitalSpring invests in Primetime Fitness

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Venture capital firm AlleyCorp. exited its investment in social network Meetup Inc. in a sale to corporate strategic acquirer Bending Spoons SpA.

– CSFC Management Company LLC, the private equity firm known as CapitalSpring, has invested in Primetime Fitness, a Crunch Fitness franchise operator.

– OKX Blockdream Ventures led a venture round for developer platform BeWater.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.