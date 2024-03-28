Deal Wrap: Allegro agrees to acquire Nutun Australia

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Allegro Funds Pty. Ltd. agreed to acquire business process outsourcing provider Nutun Australia Holdings Pty. Ltd. from Nutun Investments International. Clifford Chance advised Allegro.

– Actis LLP and Royal Bafokeng Holdings (Pty) Ltd. inked an agreement to acquire South African telecom tower portfolio Swiftnet Pty Ltd from Telkom SA SOC Ltd.

– Dongguan Lian Jing Industrial Investment Co. Ltd., Tianfeng Tianrui Investment Co. Ltd. and Xiaogan Gaochuang Investment Co. Ltd. participated in a funding round for Synlumin Conuninex, a developer of hyperspectral imaging devices, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Mingtai Fund and Beijing Medical and Health Industry Investment Fund led a series B round of funding for vaccine developer Beijing Varnotech Biopharm Ltd., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.