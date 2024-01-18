Deal Wrap: AE Industrial sells American Pacific; Transom, Angeleno exit Locana

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– AE Industrial Partners LP affiliates completed the sale of specialty chemicals company American Pacific Corp. to NewMarket Corp. for $700 million in cash. Guggenheim Securities LLC and 3Wire Partners were financial advisers and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal counsel to AE Industrial on the deal.

– Private equity firms Transom Capital Group LLC and Angeleno Group LLC divested geospatial company Locana LLC to TRC Cos. Inc. KippsDeSanto & Co. was exclusive financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal adviser to Locana.

– Godspeed Capital Management LP sold MOREgroup, a family of design, architecture and engineering brands, to Wind Point Partners for undisclosed financial terms. AEC Advisors LLC was the lead financial adviser to MOREgroup and Godspeed, while Latham & Watkins LLP was legal counsel in the transaction.

– McNally Capital LLC sold its stake in The Re-Sourcing Group LLC, a strategic staffing, consulting and direct hire solutions provider, to MidOcean Partners LLP. Sell-side advisers for the deal included Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Ropes & Gray LLP as legal counsel. Tree Line Capital Partners LLC and Boathouse Capital provided credit support during McNally's ownership period.

– GEF Capital Partners LLC completed an investment in Next Step Energy Solutions, a provider of turnkey LED lighting system retrofit solutions. GLC Advisors & Co. was the exclusive financial adviser to Next Step Energy.

– Pegasus Tech Ventures Inc. and Japan-based multinational technology and materials company Denka Co. Ltd. invested in Epicore Biosystems Inc. The digital health solutions company will use the funding to support the scale and distribution of its wearable solutions in Japan and the broader Asia market.

– Following the expiration of the acceptance period for the public takeover offer by an entity controlled by its managed and/or advised funds, Thoma Bravo LP has secured about 98% of EQS Group AG's share capital, which includes all tendered shares, shares acquired on the market, and shares subject to the partial reinvestment of Achim Weick, EQS' founder and CEO. Thoma Bravo will also subscribe for a 10% capital increase of the cloud-based software provider at the closing of the offer, which is expected to take place Feb. 2. EQS is expected to be delisted effective in the second quarter.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.