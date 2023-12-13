DCVC leads Totus round; Shanghai Sitoco, Jiuyou invest in Lunghealth Medtech

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Returning investor DCVC led a $66 million series B round of funding for biopharmaceutical company Totus Medicines Inc.

– New investor Yuan-sheng Suzhou Industrial Park Venture Capital Management Co. Ltd. participated in a $14 million series A funding round for China-based drug developer Huilly Pharma (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

– New investors Shanghai Sitoco Assets Management Co. Ltd. and Jiuyou Capital Co. Ltd. jointly led a $13.9 million series C round for early lung cancer diagnosis and treatment company Lunghealth Medtech Co. Ltd.

– New backer Hengxu Capital led a $13.9 million series A round of funding for Qingdao Single-Cell Biotech Co. Ltd., a developer of cell analysis tools.

