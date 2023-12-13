 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/dcvc-leads-totus-round-shanghai-sitoco-jiuyou-invest-in-lunghealth-medtech-79809119 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

DCVC leads Totus round; Shanghai Sitoco, Jiuyou invest in Lunghealth Medtech
Podcast

Private Markets 360 | Episode 8: Powering the Global Private Markets (with Adam Kansler of S&P Global Market Intelligence)

Blog

FIMA EUROPE 2023: Exploring the Intersection of Data, Governance, and Future Trends in Finance

Blog

Infographic: The Big Picture 2024 – Energy Transition Outlook

Blog

The World's Largest P&C Insurers, 2023


DCVC leads Totus round; Shanghai Sitoco, Jiuyou invest in Lunghealth Medtech

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Returning investor DCVC led a $66 million series B round of funding for biopharmaceutical company Totus Medicines Inc.

– New investor Yuan-sheng Suzhou Industrial Park Venture Capital Management Co. Ltd. participated in a $14 million series A funding round for China-based drug developer Huilly Pharma (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

– New investors Shanghai Sitoco Assets Management Co. Ltd. and Jiuyou Capital Co. Ltd. jointly led a $13.9 million series C round for early lung cancer diagnosis and treatment company Lunghealth Medtech Co. Ltd.

– New backer Hengxu Capital led a $13.9 million series A round of funding for Qingdao Single-Cell Biotech Co. Ltd., a developer of cell analysis tools.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.