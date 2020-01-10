Data, analysts point to long line of struggling firms after Chesapeake Energy

After watching the one-time face of fracking fall into bankruptcy protection, oil and gas industry experts are taking stock of which shale driller might follow Chesapeake Energy Corp. off the financial cliff.

Volatile oil prices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an international price war, combined with a continued lack of support from the credit markets has amplified the risks facing the sector.

S&P Global Market Intelligence's probability of default model shows that of the 15 oil and gas companies with the highest probability of default scores, 13 saw their scores increase significantly since the beginning of the year, and analysts agree that companies both large and small are flashing warning signs.

One of the first mid-sized names brought up by several analysts when asked who may be most at risk of filing for Chapter 11 was Oasis Petroleum Inc. The company, which has been dealing with severe debt issues for several years, said in its most recent Form 10-Q filing that it may be reaching the point of no return.

"Based on the current commodity price environment, the company currently expects it will be unable to comply with the leverage ratio covenant under its revolving credit facility … beginning with the fourth quarter of 2020, which raises substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the financial statements are issued," Oasis said May 18.

California Resources Corp. and Denbury Resources Inc. were mentioned as potential bankruptcy candidates, along with Callon Petroleum Co., which has struggled with its debt load since a difficult acquisition of Carrizo Energy Inc. in late 2019. Some of the oil and gas analysts interviewed for this story asked not to be named given their working relationships with some of the companies that are struggling.

Morningstar analyst David Meats said no companies covered by his firm are considered to be in immediate danger of bankruptcy, but Laredo Petroleum Inc., Antero Resources Corp. and Range Resources Corp. are among the "most vulnerable."

Most of the companies with the highest probability of default are smaller in size. When four different analysts were asked which large producer has been most disrupted by the latest collapse in the oil market, the response was unanimous: Occidental Petroleum Corp. They said Occidental was not in immediate risk, but the combination of net debt that stood at approximately $41.8 billion July 1, low oil prices and the inability to sell assets for a reasonable return left the company in a difficult situation. Occidental's debt has skyrocketed since its $57 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp., while its market cap, which stood at nearly $44 billion in the spring of 2019, had dwindled to $16.5 billion by July 1. In March, S&P Global Ratings lowered Occidental's credit rating to "junk" status, downgrading it from BBB to BB+.

"The big one that stands out is OXY," one analyst said. "They have a tremendous amount of debt and I don't know if they can sell assets in this environment and you won't get the valuation you want."

Meats said the road for Occidental would likely be difficult, but bankruptcy is not its only option.

"Oxy is also coping with uncomfortable leverage, but can probably muddle through with a combination of warrants, debt swaps, debt exchanges, refinancing, and asset sales, as well as operating cash flows," he said.

Another large independent that has been hit hard by the downturn is the shale driller Ovintiv Inc., previously known as Encana Corp. The company carries one of the higher debt loads among companies of its size. Its total debt is now estimated to be over $8 billion; its market cap, which stood at $9.7 billion in the spring of 2019, was down to $2.47 billion as of July 1. On March 26, S&P Global Ratings reduced Ovintiv's credit rating from BBB to BBB- with a negative outlook, saying the company needed to take stronger steps to protect its balance sheet.

"We could revise the outlook to stable if funds from operations to debt approached 30% for a sustained period. This would most likely occur if commodity prices rise more quickly than our current expectations and the company continued to exercise capital discipline," Ratings said.

Like Occidental, much of Ovintiv's financial troubles can be traced to an acquisition made at the wrong time.

"Since they acquired Newfield [Exploration, in February 2019], everything's been downhill for them," one analyst said.

Finding relief in Chapter 11 may be more difficult than companies anticipate, as one analyst said the complexity of making acquisitions through the bankruptcy market is scaring off competitors with stronger balance sheets. One thing the analysts agreed on, however, is that consolidation was almost impossible to avoid in the next several quarters.

"A lot of people think 10 or 20 names will survive. It's going to be the big boys," Siebert Williams Shank & Co. LLC analyst Gabriele Sorbara said.

This S&P Global Market Intelligence news article may contain information about credit ratings issued by S&P Global Ratings. Descriptions in this news article were not prepared by S&P Global Ratings.