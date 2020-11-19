Crisis-hardened Russian banks face turbulence as COVID-19 impact sinks in



Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, wears a protective suit during his visit to the hospital for coronavirus patients in Kommunarka settlement, outside Moscow, in March.

Source: AP Photo

Russian bankers are no strangers to a crisis. Before facing the coronavirus pandemic, they weathered the 2008 global recession and another financial crisis in 2014 sparked by plummeting energy prices and the fallout from the country's annexation of Crimea.

Russia has been hit hard by COVID-19. More than 5,000 people have died in the country, which recorded the third-highest number of cases in the world as of June 3. As in other countries, government measures to delay the spread of the virus have inflicted a heavy toll on the economy.

For now, the economic fallout from the pandemic appears manageable. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation recently completed stress tests that showed local lenders should be able to withstand shocks that are twice as strong as those experienced in 2008 and 2014. Russian banks are able to absorb losses exceeding 5 trillion rubles, or 9% of their total loan portfolio, without breaching basic capital requirements, the central bank said.

Still, few doubt that the pandemic will deliver another big hit to the country's banking sector. "We have a negative outlook for the whole Russian banking system," Anton Lopatin, a director at Fitch Ratings, said in an interview. "It reflects our view that we will see deterioration in asset quality and performance. We see the deterioration not only in the second quarter this year or in the summer, we will see consequences even in 2021."

The main area of concern for Russian banks is retail lending. While April saw only a marginal rise in nonperforming retail loans as a percentage of Russian banks' entire retail portfolio, this was most likely flattened by banks granting coronavirus-related loan repayment deferments on which they do not have to create additional provisions until the end of September, according to the Russian central bank.

Russian banks received almost 1.8 million loan restructuring requests from coronavirus-hit retail borrowers between March 20 and May 20, approving close to 972,000 of these requests on loans exceeding 440 billion rubles, the central bank said.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said May 22 that the number of restructuring requests had dropped in recent weeks, but it remained to be seen if the downward trend would continue as it is dependent on the speed of economic recovery. Nabiullina forecast in April that unsecured retail lending would decline by 5% in 2020 as a result of the pandemic's impact on the economy.

"Unsecured retail lending is definitely the biggest concern because it has boomed over the last three years," said Lopatin, adding that the segment saw about 20% annual growth in 2018 and 2019. "The debt level of households increased significantly which means, in combination with the COVID situation, potential salary cuts and job losses, it will be negative."

Business lending, both corporate and to small and medium-sized enterprises, is also a worry given the widespread damage the pandemic has inflicted on the Russian economy. Entertainment, small and medium-sized businesses, non-food retail, tourism and the airline industry are among the sectors hardest hit by the crisis in Russia, said Andrey Klapko, executive director of equity and financial institution research at AO Gazprombank, one of the country's largest banks. "All these industries are under close supervision right now by the government and are being supported both directly and through the banks," he said.

Russian banks received almost 122,000 loan restructuring requests from small businesses between March 20 and May 20, and restructured roughly 530 billion rubles worth of loans, or 11% of the total small business loan portfolio, according to the central bank.

Meanwhile, problem corporate loans are expected to increase only slightly in the coming months, but the growth should be limited by the central bank's recent measures facilitating loan restructuring, the regulator said.

Real estate could be one of the danger areas for corporate lenders, according to Fitch's Lopatin, as commercial landlords absorb the impact of lost rent due to businesses closing during lockdown or shutting permanently due to the pandemic. "The total debt of these companies has been assessed at around 6 trillion rubles, so it's a big number," he said.

Banks are likely to see a phased impact from nonperforming loans across their loan books as the coronavirus crisis progresses, Lopatin added. "The deterioration of corporate loans will be longer-term because SME and unsecured retail lending deteriorates fast, while corporate businesses have a cushion of liquidity."

Some of the country's largest lenders are already bracing for heavy losses. Sberbank of Russia, Russia's largest bank and majority-owned by the Russian state, booked a new credit loss allowance charge for debt financial assets of 138.0 billion rubles in the first quarter, resulting in a 47% year-over-year decline in profit. Meanwhile, VTB Bank PJSC made provision charges for credit losses of 42.9 billion rubles, versus 14.3 billion rubles a year earlier, contributing to a 3% decline in first-quarter profit from the same period in 2019.

Any surge in bad debt could threaten the future of some Russian banks. The Russian central bank's first deputy head, Dmitry Tulin, said in May that the current crisis could have serious consequences for some weaker lenders, but their potential withdrawal from the market would not have negative implications for the banking system. This followed a warning in April from Sberbank CEO Herman Gref that some lenders may need support by the end of 2020 if the current crisis continues.

Such distress may lead to further consolidation in the sector. Russian banking has undergone massive restructuring since 2014, with the number of banks reduced by around 70% as the central bank has revoked licenses in a move to clean up the industry. The coronavirus crisis could push this trend further, said Klapko.

"I don't see any major issues with the systemically important banks," he said. "As for the smaller banks, it's probably a different story. Consolidation and the gradual cleaning out of the sector from weak players is still happening."