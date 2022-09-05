Credit managers, citing pressures, project wider credit spreads, higher defaults

The latest Credit Outlook survey from the International Association of Credit Portfolio Managers, or IACPM, found that credit portfolio managers are forecasting wider credit spreads over the next three months and rising defaults over the next year, citing geopolitical concerns, supply chain issues, and continued expectations for rising inflation.

“Increased defaults will be driven by higher inflation and rising interest rates,” said Som-lok Leung, executive director of the IACPM. “Playing a major role as well will be supply chain issues, which have increased from pandemic related problems to include the impact of the war in Ukraine, which is affecting the global supply of metals, soft commodities, auto parts and, of course, natural gas and oil.”

The survey showed that respondents forecast wider credit spreads, especially for high-yield debt. The index reading for European high-yield spreads is -69.0 and -62.2 for North American high-yield spreads. While negative, the index reading for North American investment-grade debt is a lower -28.9 with almost the same number of respondents expecting investment-grade spreads to remain at current levels as the number of respondents who are expecting spreads to widen. A significant number of respondents, 43%, also expect investment-grade spreads to stay unchanged in Europe as well.

“Given current global market conditions, survey respondents are not surprisingly more inclined to expect high-yield spreads to widen than investment-grade debt,” said Mr. Leung. “Respondents also note a considerable amount of widening has already taken place, so a further increase is less likely.”

The survey also showed that the aggregate credit default outlook index is at -58, compared to 2.6 just nine months earlier. The Credit Default Index for Europe, meanwhile, stands at -76.7, with not a single survey respondent expecting defaults to decline in that region over the next 12 months.

“At this point in the process, our members point out it is difficult to say with any degree of certainty how extensive an impact rising rates will ultimately have on global economies,” said Mr. Leung. “The increases have just begun and there are too many unknown factors, such as unexpected geopolitical events or how tenacious inflation will finally prove to be, to be able to say when and where markets and economies will end up.”

Survey results are calculated as diffusion indexes, which show positive and negative values ranging from 100 to -100, as well as no change which is in the middle of the scale and is recorded as “0.0.” Positive numbers signify an expectation for improved credit conditions, specifically fewer defaults and narrower spreads, while negative numbers indicate an expectation of deterioration with high defaults and wider spreads.

The Credit Outlook Survey is conducted among members of the IACPM, an association of 131 financial institutions in 28 countries around the world. Members include portfolio managers at many of the world's largest commercial banks, investment banks and insurance companies, as well as a number of asset managers. Members are surveyed at the beginning of each quarter.