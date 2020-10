Dozens of U.S. public companies with market capitalization over $50 billion reported earnings during the week ended May 1. That group reported median year-over-year revenue growth of 4.7%, while revenue fell a median 5.6% on a linked-quarter basis. A handful of large U.S. companies saw strong year-over-year revenue growth in recent earnings reports and remain bullish about their outlook for the remainder of 2020. But more management teams expressed concern that continued coronavirus uncertainty will translate to further earnings pain in the next two quarters.

Many companies saw revenue decline precipitously on a linked-quarter basis as demand for things like makeup and air travel dried up. Management teams cautioned that their companies will feel the impacts of the pandemic more fully in future earnings reports as the effects of the national state of emergency declared in March and subsequent state lockdowns unfold.

Store closures, shifting customer behavior

At Apple Inc., revenue fell more than 36% from the linked quarter. This was despite what CEO Tim Cook described as "all-time record" revenue in its services segment, where the App Store, video services, Apple Music and cloud offerings have performed especially well during the pandemic. That should continue in the current quarter, but Apple Care, which comprises the company's product repair business and warranty agreements with customers, could face lasting impacts from store closures and reduced consumer traffic, according to management comments during an earnings call. The company expects the relative strength of the dollar compared to other global currencies will decrease total net sales by more than $1.5 billion year over year during the June quarter.

Apple is not alone in feeling the impact of a strong U.S. dollar coupled with stay-at-home orders. PepsiCo Inc. beat Street expectations on revenue growth of nearly 8% in the first quarter. But this still marked a linked-quarter decline of nearly 33%, and the snack and beverage giant pulled its guidance for full-year 2020 due to uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. Pepsi anticipates second-quarter results will take a hit from retail restrictions tied to the pandemic and currency challenges, executives said during a call April 28.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. saw revenue fall nearly 28% from the prior quarter. Sales dropped 11% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 as the pandemic halted business operations across the globe and consumers were encouraged to stay home, and the cosmetics company expects greater sales and margin declines in the current quarter as its retail locations remain closed. Although the company is seeing the "beginnings of recovery" in China, where the coronavirus outbreak began, other regions are still discussing lifting retail and travel restrictions, CFO Tracey Travis said during a May 1 call.

"Consumer traffic will likely recover slowly in brick-and-mortar" locations, Travis said, echoing statements from many other management teams across corporate America who say the pandemic is causing a lasting shift in consumer behavior and shopping habits.



An order picker at an Amazon fulfillment center. "The cost structure, the ability to get products, your capacity for shipping and delivering ⁠— those are usually things that you can take for granted, and in this quarter, you can't," Amazon's CFO said during an earnings call April 30.

Source: Amazon

Amazon.com Inc. keenly felt that shift during the first quarter. Profits fell as the e-commerce giant invested in coronavirus-related expenses and saw an uptick in shipping costs to deliver goods to consumers who increasingly shopped online. CFO Brian Olsavsky said Amazon plans to invest $4 billion in coronavirus-related expenses in the second quarter, including employee testing, enhanced cleaning of company facilities, higher wages for hourly teams, and investments in personal protective equipment.

This followed a "major surge" in customer demand in early March, particularly for household staples and essentials in categories including health and personal care, groceries and home office supplies, Olsavsky said. The biggest question for Amazon in the second quarter is about its ability to meet this increasing demand, the CFO said during an earnings call April 30.

"The cost structure, the ability to get products, your capacity for shipping and delivering ⁠— those are usually things that you can take for granted, and in this quarter, you can't," Olsavsky said.

Other companies, meanwhile, are grappling with a significant drop in demand. Aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co. said COVID-19 is creating "unprecedented shock" in demand for air travel. "As the pandemic continues to reduce airline passenger traffic, Boeing sees significant impact on the demand for new commercial airplanes and services, with airlines delaying purchases for new jets, slowing delivery schedules and deferring elective maintenance," the company said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every aspect of our business, including airline customer demand, production continuity and supply chain stability," said President and CEO David Calhoun.

General Electric Co. also felt effects on its supply chain. Revenue at the company declined nearly 22% quarter over quarter, and GE is bracing for stiffer headwinds as project developers confront potential delays in construction and financing. The company said it plans to cut costs by more than $2 billion and is trying to preserve $3 billion of cash to blunt the financial impact of the pandemic.

"Looking forward, we're expecting a larger impact from COVID-19 in the second quarter," GE Chairman and CEO Larry Culp said April 29 on a conference call.

Revenue growth stories

There were bright spots, as some companies saw strong revenue growth and expressed optimism about their outlook for the year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. raised its 2020 revenue guidance after revenue jumped 76.5% year over year on the successful U.S. launch of its cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta. During an earnings call management said the pharmaceutical company is well-positioned to continue growing despite the pandemic, which has not had any impact on the continuity of its supply chain for approved medicines.

And ServiceNow Inc., which provides enterprise cloud computing services, exceeded the high end of its guidance for subscription revenues and billings in the first quarter. Management said client companies are using its platform to adapt quickly to pandemic-related workflow disruptions. For example, Lowe's Companies Inc. built a mobile leave request app on the Now Platform to meet a surge in emergency paid leave requests related to COVID-19.

"I'm talking to many CEOs and C-suite leaders worldwide," President and CEO William McDermott said during an earnings call April 29. "Here's what they're telling me: In crisis, they are focused on protecting revenue, ensuring business continuity and driving productivity."

CFO Gina Mastantuono said ServiceNow is well-placed to weather the near-term impacts of the pandemic. The company's guidance assumes that the most significant headwinds will occur in the second and third quarters, easing as the economy reopens by the end of the year.

"Many of our customers are now operating under very challenging circumstances. In response, companies especially those in highly affected industries, such as transportation, hospitality, retail and energy, may reevaluate how they're spending their dollars," Mastantuono said.