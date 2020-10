As the uranium market sagged for years under a supply glut created by the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi disaster, trading companies and financial institutions made money selling excess product to utilities for future use. But market observers and producers say a wave of mine closures due to the coronavirus pandemic has put the future of this practice, known as carry trading, in doubt.

Supply cuts intended to protect mine workers from getting the virus have pulled back on producers' need to sell extra product to intermediaries, resulting in traders essentially competing with themselves to sell what is left in their hands. In turn, the faltering position of these traders could exemplify how producers are regaining power over the price of their product.

"All it boils down to is, you need two parties to do a contract. What's happening in the market is, generally this trading was done between the users and traders, or among traders. And now the utilities haven't been participating in it, so with producers being out of the market, you just basically have the traders trying to get pennies on each other. And that is just not a liquid market anymore," CIBC World Markets analyst Oscar Cabrera said in a June 3 interview.

The coronavirus pandemic upended the nuclear fuel supply chain by prompting major producers Cameco Corp. and JSC National Atomic Co. Kazatomprom, which represent roughly 60% of global supply, to significantly cut production as a safety measure.

One of the significant changes to the market has been a rising price. As of 1 p.m. ET on June 3, S&P Global Platts assessed the 12-month average, or the average price of delivery over the next 12 months, at US$33.36 per pound, a 37% increase since Cameco first announced production cuts in March. The sudden spike in price has created tumult for utilities approaching a new term contracting period.

Another market shift may be arriving in the sidelining of the uranium intermediary business. On an early May earnings call, Cameco Senior Vice President and CFO Grant Isaac said he was not sure where traders would continue to get material amid the COVID-19 supply cuts. "And to the extent that the financial interests that have funded that carry trade in the past don't have the liquidity that they're willing to put at risk in the carry trade … you could see the opening up of more classic term demand, as we know it, in our industry," Isaac said.

Since traders are not producers "they can't offer the long-term security of supply," so they are in effect "just borrowing from the market," Isaac said. "[The] carry-trade business that the traders were involved in was a function of an oversupplied spot market."

Traders tend to "thrive in oversupplied markets" and can step into the market but need "a little bit of a profit margin," Dustin Garrow, managing principal at uranium consulting firm Nuclear Fuel Associates, said in a May 12 interview. Between 2015 and 2019 when spot prices averaged roughly $26.80 per pound and the average midterm price was slightly under $30 per pound, traders enjoyed a "pretty good margin," Garrow said.

However, the carry-trade market is in a new phase "where excess supply looks like it will be less readily available" and "the role of traders and the carry-trade market is going to shrink [because] there is no flood of excess material," Garrow said.

