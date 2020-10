Trading floors across the U.S., such as the New York Stock Exchange's, will see significant changes when they reopen as a result of COVID-19.

Source: AP Photo

Trading on the few remaining financial exchange floors in the U.S. will look very different in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As states begin to restart their economies, executives at Cboe Global Markets Inc., the New York Stock Exchange and CME Group Inc. are coming to terms with how to conduct trading in their in-person venues in the coronavirus era. That will likely include traders and brokers donning face masks, social distancing on trading floors where men and women have historically jostled shoulder-to-shoulder and, in one case, signing a waiver to accept "the inherent risk" of being exposed to COVID-19 in a trading pit.

"When we do return to the office or the trading floor, we're obviously going to deploy everything we need to in order to keep everyone safe," Cboe COO Chris Isaacson said May 1 during an earnings call.

Cboe is preparing to reopen its Chicago trading floor as early as June 1, if possible. Illinois is operating under a stay-at-home order that is set to expire May 30.

Whereas most markets, including Cboe's equity exchanges, are now exclusively electronic, Cboe still commands sizable volumes in its open-outcry trading pits for SPX and VIX options. Closing the trading floor has left the exchange operator unable to "fully satisfy" some of the most complex trades in SPX options in particular, Chairman and CEO Ed Tilly said on the May 1 call.

Among the measures that the exchange's executives are currently considering are requiring all floor personnel to wear masks, positioning paramedics to screen traders and brokers before they enter the building and reworking the floor's layout to allow for social distancing, a Cboe spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"We want to be smart about how we reopen and ensure minimal disruption to our market," the spokesperson said. "However, the health and safety of our market participants and Cboe team members comes first and will determine how we will reopen."

The first physically staffed exchange floor to open back up in the U.S. was NYSE's options trading floor in San Francisco, which resumed operations May 4.

As part of the reopening, the Intercontinental Exchange Inc.-owned bourse is now requiring anyone who enters the floor to avoid public transportation, agree to temperature checks or medical screening when arriving in the morning and maintain at least a six-foot buffer around any individual they do not live with, among other requirements.

NYSE has said individuals found to be in violation of those guidelines could be subject to formal or informal disciplinary action and may even be asked to leave the premises altogether.

In New York, NYSE has yet to announce a timeline for the reopening of the Big Board located at 11 Wall Street. Its executives have said they are committed to doing so once they are able to.

The exchange was the last of its U.S. peers to close its physical floor. While federal and New York officials urged caution about large gatherings of people, NYSE executives stressed the importance of maintaining a human presence in its markets in order to help manage the wild swings in stock prices. However, NYSE has said the all-electronic trading model that was implemented after the closure has worked seamlessly.

"We've been able to transition to a fully electronic configuration flawlessly," COO Michael Blaugrund recently said on CNBC. "The NYSE continues to operate and operate smoothly, but reopening the floor is still very, very important."

Back in Chicago, CME is warning its floor community of the risks of returning to work.

CME says late June is the earliest it will reopen its trading floor.

Source: AP Photo

The exchange giant's iconic trading floor has become a shadow of its former self in recent years as electronic trading has taken over most financial markets. Prior to the floor's closing March 13, CME still operated 11 pits on the floor and usually saw about 500 to 600 people working there on an average day, Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy said May 6 during the company's annual shareholder meeting.



Many of those traders and brokers work in close proximity to one another on the CME floor, as trading is conducted in tightly knit pits that Duffy said will make it difficult to mandate social distancing on the floor. As a result, CME plans to require those who do work from the floor to sign a waiver acknowledging the risk of getting COVID-19 when the floor reopens, which Duffy said could be in late June. The Eurodollar options pit will be the first to reopen, with CME planning a phased approach from there.

"It's impossible for us to take everyone's temperature. It's impossible for us to make sure everybody keeps their mask on," Duffy said. "It would never work, and it's impossible for us to police social distancing in a trading environment of options and futures."