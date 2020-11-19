COVID-19 crisis prompts Deutsche Wohnen to use dividend cut for €30m tenant fund

Deutsche Wohnen SE, one of Germany's largest residential landlords, plans to cut its dividend payout to €0.90 to provide up to €30 million in assistance to tenants financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during a full-year 2020 earnings call, CEO Michael Zahn said the relief fund is particularly intended to provide "unbureaucratic assistance" to affected commercial and residential tenants, as well as "related small service providers." Shareholders will be asked to support the proposal at the company's upcoming annual general meeting.

Deutsche Wohnen announced on Mar. 16 support for tenants financially impacted by the measures the German government has taken to contain the spread of the virus.

"It is not enough to look out for yourself in times of crisis," said Zahn. "Especially the strong players in society can and should do more. In particular, show solidarity and support.

"We can see that despite the efforts [announced on Mar. 16], some of our tenants, especially those of small commercial units, will get in trouble paying the rent because of the corona[virus] crisis. This is why we decided to go one step further."

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed almost 20,000 people and infected more than 400,000 as of Mar. 25, has rocked stock markets around the world as governments restrict business activity to contain its spread. Germany recorded 175 deaths from the virus and over 34,000 cases as of Mar. 25.

Deutsche Wohnen owns and operates a portfolio of around 164,000 mostly residential units, valued at €24.24 billion as of the end of 2019. Around 1.7% of the company's portfolio is made up of commercial units, mostly in the nursing and assisted living sector, which provides almost 10.8% of company’s rental income, according to its 2019 full-year earnings report.

Deutsche Wohnen has closed all its nursing and assisted living facilities to visitors in response to the spread of the virus, said Zahn.

"We have upgraded our nursing facility significantly," he said. "We know about the high-risk potential in nursing care, but we try to minimize this risk on every possible level."

Zahn said Deutsche Wohnen also sees opportunity in the current environment as smaller developers come under pressure due to the sudden change in financing risk in recent weeks. Deutsche Wohnen announced Mar. 25 that it is acquiring the development business of its Munich peer ISARIA Wohnbau AG from Lone Star Funds for €600 million. Isaria converts commercial spaces into urban living spaces.

"With our own platform, and the platform we have recently acquired, we want to benefit from these opportunities," Zahn said.

Asked if the current turbulence in the bond markets was a threat to such plans, and to Deutsche Wohnen's general access to financing in the future, Zahn said the company had other options available.

"Spreads in the bond market [have] moved fairly significantly, he said. "What is still very much working is the banking market. And here, we don't see any adjustments for risk premiums.

"So if the banking market proves more efficient for us — currently, that is the case — you will probably see more refinanced activity targeted towards that segment," he added.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the German residential investment market is also forcing Deutsche Wohnen to suspend its half-year portfolio revaluation until the end of 2020 as transactional evidence dries up. The company has observed less transaction activity in the market in recent weeks, CFO Philip Grosse said. "I don't expect that actually to pick up any time soon," he added.