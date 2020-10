M&A volumes in the information technology sector waned in March as the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the economy, driving down valuations and causing uncertainty across industries.

All told, the sector saw just 142 transactions during the month, down 12.3% from March 2019, which itself was off by 6.9% from the year prior, according to S&P Capital IQ.

"No market remained uninfected by coronavirus, and certainly not one as speculative as tech M&A," 451 Research analyst Brenon Daly said in an April 1 report. 451 Research is an offering of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The M&A market will likely continue to suffer during the pandemic, and the second quarter will be even worse than the first, Daly said. Dealmakers depend on some degree of stability to agree on company valuations, and the coronavirus has created historic volatility. The month of March saw a swing from a bear to bull market in a matter of days, with volatility in the S&P 500 index eclipsing even the 2008 financial crisis.

The price-to-sales valuation multiple for tech transactions dropped to just 2x in March, down to a Recession-era low from a record high of 2.7x in 2019, according to 451 Research.

The largest deal announced in the month came from Chinese gaming company Kunlun Group Ltd., with the $608.5 million sale of its 98.5% stake in the LGBTQ dating site Grindr LLC to a group called San Vicente Acquisition LLC. The deal came despite the pandemic unsettling markets in both the U.S. and China, as Kunlun was forced to divest the platform after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. flagged Grindr as a national security risk and required a sale by June.

Kunlun acquired its stake in the California-based platform in back-to-back deals in 2016 and 2017 that had a total value of about $245 million. The company did not go through the process of submitting those purchases for CFIUS review, reportedly leading to the enforcement action.

The second-largest deal of the month was Palo Alto Networks Inc.'s acquisition of enterprise cloud software and network developer CLOUDGENIX INC. That $420.0 million transaction will advance Palo Alto's strategic shift to cloud-managed security from its historic on-premises focus, according to 451 Research.

The cybersecurity firm will acquire CloudGenix from private group owners that include Bain Capital Venture Partners LP Charles River Ventures Inc., ClearSky, Mayfield Fund LLC and Intel Corp. equity investment unit Intel Capital.

The company intends to add CloudGenix's technology to its secure edge product Prisma Access. The addition will create flexibility between on-premises and cloud security products, potentially driving more adoption of Palo Alto's Prisma products, William Blair & Co. analyst Jonathan Ho said in a research note. The company did not provide specific guidance for the pandemic period but indicated it was seeing an uptick in certain lines of business due to remote work challenges. Ho has an "outperform" rating on Palo Alto.