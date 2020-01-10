Coty tops S&P 500 Consumer Staples index in June after Wella sale

Coty Inc. was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 Consumer Staples index in June, rising 23.1%, after the beauty company agreed to sell its Wella unit for $2.5 billion.

According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the consumer staples sector dipped 0.3% during the month, falling behind the wider S&P 500's 2% gain, as 17 of the sector's 33 constituents reported losses for June.

Coty was the ninth-best performer in the S&P 500 in June, recovering from a 33.4% drop in the previous month.

Shares of Coty soared more than 21% on June 1 after it finalized a deal to sell its Wella professional beauty and retail hair business to private equity firm KKR & Co. Inc. The New York-based company on June 29 also announced plans to acquire a 20% stake in KKW, the beauty business owned by media personality Kim Kardashian West.

Potato-products maker Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. and household and cleaning products maker The Clorox Co. followed Coty, both rising 6.4% in June.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. was the worst-performing stock in the consumer staples index with a 9.5% decline in June. Brewers are expected to post far worse revenue and earnings results in the second quarter compared to the first quarter as coronavirus-led closures of bars, restaurants and hotels were more prolonged and widespread during the quarter.

The J. M. Smucker Co.'s stock fell 7.1% in June. The company, which owns the Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee brands, on June 4 said it expects sales to decline up to 2% in fiscal 2021.

The Hershey Co. was the third-worst performing stock in the S&P 500 Consumer Staples index as its shares dropped 4.5% during the month.

Five of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 reported gains in June, with the information technology sector posting the best performance with a 7.1% increase, and the utilities sector taking the hardest hit with a 4.7% loss.

The Gap Inc. was the strongest performer in the S&P 500 index as its shares soared 41.8% during the month. The clothing retailer on June 26 announced a collaboration with rapper and songwriter Kanye West.

Industrial conglomerate Teledyne Technologies Inc. was the worst performer in the index with a 16.9% decline.