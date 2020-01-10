 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/coty-tops-s-p-500-consumer-staples-index-in-june-after-wella-sale-59390961 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Coty tops S&P 500 Consumer Staples index in June after Wella sale

Gauging Supply Chain Risk In Volatile Times

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Cannabis: Hashing Out a Budding Industry

Segment

IFRS 9 Impairment How It Impacts Your Corporation And How We Can Help

The Market Intelligence Platform


Coty tops S&P 500 Consumer Staples index in June after Wella sale

Coty Inc. was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 Consumer Staples index in June, rising 23.1%, after the beauty company agreed to sell its Wella unit for $2.5 billion.

SNL Image

According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the consumer staples sector dipped 0.3% during the month, falling behind the wider S&P 500's 2% gain, as 17 of the sector's 33 constituents reported losses for June.

SNL Image

Coty was the ninth-best performer in the S&P 500 in June, recovering from a 33.4% drop in the previous month.

Shares of Coty soared more than 21% on June 1 after it finalized a deal to sell its Wella professional beauty and retail hair business to private equity firm KKR & Co. Inc. The New York-based company on June 29 also announced plans to acquire a 20% stake in KKW, the beauty business owned by media personality Kim Kardashian West.

Potato-products maker Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. and household and cleaning products maker The Clorox Co. followed Coty, both rising 6.4% in June.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. was the worst-performing stock in the consumer staples index with a 9.5% decline in June. Brewers are expected to post far worse revenue and earnings results in the second quarter compared to the first quarter as coronavirus-led closures of bars, restaurants and hotels were more prolonged and widespread during the quarter.

The J. M. Smucker Co.'s stock fell 7.1% in June. The company, which owns the Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee brands, on June 4 said it expects sales to decline up to 2% in fiscal 2021.

The Hershey Co. was the third-worst performing stock in the S&P 500 Consumer Staples index as its shares dropped 4.5% during the month.

SNL Image

Five of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 reported gains in June, with the information technology sector posting the best performance with a 7.1% increase, and the utilities sector taking the hardest hit with a 4.7% loss.

The Gap Inc. was the strongest performer in the S&P 500 index as its shares soared 41.8% during the month. The clothing retailer on June 26 announced a collaboration with rapper and songwriter Kanye West.

Industrial conglomerate Teledyne Technologies Inc. was the worst performer in the index with a 16.9% decline.