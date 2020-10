A municipal worker disinfects benches outside the historical Sultan Ahmed Mosque, also known as Blue Mosque, in Istanbul amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Source: AP Photo

Just when Turkey's banking sector thought it was out of trouble, it has been pulled back in. The coronavirus pandemic, which had killed 59 people in the country as of March 25 and forced the closure of stores, hotels, and factories, looks set to plunge the country into recession.

The COVID-19 pandemic follows the economic fallout from a 2016 coup attempt and 2018 currency crisis, both of which severely stressed the banking sector. Rising levels of toxic debt and growing uncertainty have also prompted foreign lenders to rethink their presence in the market.

The world's 19th-largest economy had begun to shows signs of recovery, with GDP growth strengthening in the final quarter of 2019 to 1.9%, according to government data, while banks' profits rose after three straight quarters of declines.

The spread of the virus has forced Turkey's central bank to cut its policy rate by 1 percentage point to 9.75% in anticipation of a sharp downturn, after measured interest rate reductions in recent months aimed at encouraging growth while supporting the lira. The lira fell to its lowest since the height of the 2018 currency crisis following the March 17 cut. Several of Turkey's largest private banks have announced measures to support the economy, such as the suspension of corporate and personal loan repayments.

The damage inflicted on Turkey's economy in recent years means the country's options are limited as it reacts to the COVID-19 crisis, Sadrettin Bagci, senior banking analyst at Turkish bank Deniz Invest, said in an interview. "In such an environment, it's hard to know what governments can do," he said. "The world economy is expected to contract, with growth expected to decelerate going forward. This will be reflecting itself negatively on the Turkish economy, also."

Turkey's central bank had been keen to see banks increase corporate lending to boost growth, taking measures prior to the outbreak of the virus to curb retail lending, which had driven the recent rise in loans, said Bagci. Such measures will now have to be scrapped in the face of the approaching downturn, he said. "The hands of the central bank are a little bit tied for now."

Turkey's latest economic challenge comes as some large multinational lenders prepare to exit the market. HSBC Holdings PLC is considering selling its Turkish business due to the unfavorable operating climate in the country, Reuters reported in January. Dutch bank ING Groep NV is also reported to be mulling an exit from the market for the same reasons, according to Bloomberg, and Italian lender UniCredit SpA in February reduced its stake in Yapı ve Kredi Bankası AŞ to 20%.

"The environment is very volatile," said Bagci. "It is very complex and the uncertainty is very high. And in such an environment, I can easily understand why foreign banks want to leave the country."

Before the virus arrived in the country, the Turkish banking sector was still recovering from the 2018 currency crisis, according to Batuhan Ozsahin, chief strategist at Turkish asset manager Ata Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler AS. The Turkish lira, which had been depreciating steadily since 2013 following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to taper its quantitative easing program, fell sharply in 2018 when Turkey's central bank refused to raise interest rates for fear of jeopardizing growth.

The problem was exacerbated when U.S. President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on imports of Turkish steel and aluminum in response to a row over Turkey's detention of an American pastor. The move sparked panic in Turkish markets, said Ozsahin. "That created a huge trauma in the Turkish economy. Everything came to a sudden stop; price increases followed," he said. "Turkey's banks are still suffering some of the effects of the 2018 crisis."

One of the lasting impacts of that crisis has been the sharp rise in nonperforming loans held by Turkey's banks. The Turkish banking sector's NPL ratio rose to 5.33% at the end of 2019 from 3.87% a year earlier, according to Turkey's Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency. The increase pushed Turkish banks' total NPLs to around 140 billion lira as of the end of 2019. "When you look at the past year of NPL formations, it was very drastic," said Bagci.

Such is the scale of the NPL problem, the Banks Association of Turkey reportedly hired Ernst & Young in February to analyze the viability of establishing an asset manager that would house billions of lira of soured debt in a bid to clean up the books of Turkish banks.

The rise in NPLs is likely to have contributed to the decision by some foreign lenders in Turkey to give up on the market, said Ozsahin. Still, it is not the only reason for their prospective departure, he added. Banks such as HSBC and ING failed to gain the market share and scale they initially targeted when entering Turkey, and failed to deliver the kind of returns their shareholders sought as a result, he said.

Foreign lenders are also struggling with the "very competitive landscape" in the Turkish banking sector, with all the major players such as T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A S, Türkiye İş Bankası AŞ and Türkiye Halk Bankası AŞ, investing heavily in technology, Ozsahin said. "There's not really much of an edge that these banks [like HSBC and ING] bring to the table."

Given the likely impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Turkish economy, and the wider world, Bagci does not expect foreign lenders to be returning to the market anytime soon. "What we need is some kind of a stabilization first," he said.

"And then we can talk about some global lenders coming into the Turkish banking sector."

As of March 25, US$1 was equivalent to 6.46 Turkish lira.