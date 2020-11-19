Coronavirus exposes cracks in eurozone spread-compression story

Spreads between core and periphery eurozone sovereign bonds have widened as the number of coronavirus cases emanating from Italy rose sharply, with Greek and Italian debt, in particular, being sold off.

The number of cases in Italy reached 655 on Feb. 28, according to Johns Hopkins University, leaving it behind only China and South Korea in the global rankings, while increasingly cases are being reported elsewhere in Europe originating in Italy.

A combination of quantitative easing and low interest rates have driven down risk premiums in eurozone sovereign debt, but the prospect of the coronavirus disrupting a number of already weak economies — particularly highly indebted periphery eurozone economies — has driven a flight to safety.

"Everyone was long [periphery debt] and what we’re experiencing is basically a VaR (value at risk) shock. When the implied risk goes up that means suddenly the same portfolio looks riskier and you have to de-risk," said James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Spreads between the yield on the German bund and that on equivalent maturity debt from Italy, Greece, Portugal and Spain widened in the past week as a result. The moves come after a historic period of spread compression. Italian 10-year yields, which peaked at 7.3% during the height of the sovereign-debt crisis in November 2011, touched a four-month low of 0.9% on Feb. 21. Equivalent-maturity Greek yields have fallen to 0.93% from as high as 46.8% in 2012.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year debt was down to 135 basis points on Feb. 21 amid speculation Italy could eventually yield negatively despite its anemic growth rate and government debt of 133.7% of GDP. But with Italy the epicenter of the European outbreak, that spread had jumped by 27 basis points by the close of Feb. 27.

There were similar movements in four of the other five so-called PIIGS, the countries that suffered the most during the European sovereign debt crisis as debt levels spiraled. The spreads on Greek, Portuguese and Spanish debt rose 38 basis points, 25 basis points and 17 basis points, respectively. Ireland, which tackled the sovereign debt crisis more aggressive than many of its peers, has negative-yielding government debt.

"The market has managed to tell itself bedtime stories for a good few weeks this year in spite of expert commentary. The bad news had been building up and markets had been completely nonplussed and then suddenly the dam cracks and water floods through," Athey said.

ECB to the rescue?

The question now is how far spreads will widen, and what the European Central Bank will do in response.

The suppression of sovereign yields has been driven by the ECB restarting quantitative easing in November 2019, seemingly removing the risk of default of even the most heavily indebted member states.

"We are not happy but we are not too concerned," said Rüdiger Kerth, portfolio manager at Union Investment in Frankfurt.

Kerth said he had started the week with a neutral outlook on peripheral debt and, while he has sold some Greek and Italian debt, he was not going too far. "We are still thinking that we will get a recovery, the rush for core assets will decline and we will see a recovery in spreads," Kerth said.

Kerth said most investors expect there to be more fiscal and monetary support ahead, even though ECB President Christine Lagarde said Feb. 27 that at present the central bank has no plans for a policy response to the outbreak.

More core

"The ECB will maybe do both [rate cuts and more quantitative easing]. Rate cuts are more of a psychological effect, but they will use TLTROs and buy more corporate bonds to dampen the spreads if they widen," Kerth said.

Spanish and Portuguese yields were falling back in early trading on Feb. 28 which Kerth attributed to domestic demand and the improved outlook for those economies.

But the outlook is less clear in Italy.

"BTPs purely repriced by nature of investor psychology and that can speed up," Aberdeen Standard Investments' Athey said. "I think we will see more of the same, core yields will rally and periphery will need to be sold off."