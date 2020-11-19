Coronavirus drives shortage of protective equipment at US healthcare facilities

Healthcare workers across the U.S. are reporting a shortage of personal protective equipment, including face masks and gowns, needed to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus as Congress moves to open up a new category of the equipment for use in hospitals.

Vice President Mike Pence said at a White House press briefing March 16 that legislation passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on March 13 provided liability protection for companies such as 3M Co. and Honeywell International Inc. that make N95 masks, which are typically used for construction. Healthcare workers said those masks can be used to protect workers on the frontlines of the pandemic to protect from respiratory ailments, according to Pence.

Absent the legislation, 3M and Honeywell were unable to sell the equipment to hospitals, but the new provision should free up 30 million masks in the market, the vice president said.

Nevertheless, the American Medical Association made an urgent call for help to Pence, who is leading the White House's task force on the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has infected more than 190,500 people worldwide and killed nearly 7,500, according to Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering. The U.S. has reported more than 5,600 cases and 94 deaths as of March 17.

The AMA said physicians have been seeking equipment from state and local health departments only to find inadequate supplies available. The industry group has contacted the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, which sits under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, but has been told the strategic national stockpile is depleted and will not be available to meet the needs of the country's healthcare workforce. Also concerning AMA is short supplies for the testing of COVID-19 cases.

HHS said March 4 that 500 million N95 masks will be purchased over the next 18 months for the stockpile to be used by healthcare workers. The agency said manufacturers tend to resist ramping up production unless guaranteed orders are placed to avoid excess stock when a global event such as a viral outbreak subsides.

The American College of Emergency Physicians reported on March 14 that two emergency room doctors in Washington and New Jersey were in critical condition from COVID-19.

"In Washington, whether this was a case of occupational transmission or community-based spread of the disease is unknown," ACEP said. The hospital in question had been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to mitigate the risk posed to its workers from coronavirus. The doctor complied with appropriate procedures for personal protective equipment, the group said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent out guidance March 11 on the different types of personal protective equipment available. N95 respirators and surgical masks are not recommended for use by the general public to prevent COVID-19. The agency recommended the public follow CDC guidelines to avoid exposure through hand washing, avoiding touching your face, avoiding close contact with sick people and practicing social distancing.

N95 masks have a close fit and provide efficient filtration of airborne particles. The devices have been carefully tested and can provide better protection than a typical surgical mask, which is more loose-fitting. Neither type of mask should be reused. However, healthcare workers continue to report the need to sanitize and reuse the devices while assessing and treating COVID-19 patients amid the shortage.

"While we know that efforts are underway to increase the production of [personal protective equipment] and components required for testing, we are concerned that this is not happening quickly enough," AMA Executive Vice President and CEO James Madara wrote to Pence.

Madara urged the White House to rapidly expand manufacturing capacity. Doctors are using N95 respirators for procedures considered high risk for transmitting COVID-19, but regular surgical masks and gowns are reportedly in short supply as well.