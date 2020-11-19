Coronavirus buoys largest US stocks as small caps suffer

When it comes to equities, bigger has been better during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both on the way down from the S&P 500's record high Feb. 19 and on the way back up from its March 23 trough, larger U.S. stocks have done better than their smaller-cap peers.

On March 23, the S&P 500 settled down 33.9% from its February high, but smaller cap indices fared far worse. The Russell 2000, an index of the smallest two-thirds of stocks in the Russell 3000, fell by 40.8%, while the S&P 600, another small-cap index, fell by 41.4%. By the end of May, the S&P 500, a large-cap index, was down just 10.1% from its all-time high in February, while the S&P 600 was 21% below its peak and the Russell 2000 was still 17.6% lower.

The divergence has been driven by technical factors such as demand for the liquidity offered by the largest equities, as well as more fundamental issues from proficiency in online commerce to scale, diversification, balance sheet strength and access to capital markets as analysts and investors seek to divine which companies can best weather the coronavirus storm and thrive in its aftermath.

"With the larger caps, the view is that they will be able to accelerate growth going forward," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist with Spartan Capital Securities. "There is worry that the smaller-cap companies are going to be harder hit once the economy reopens totally."

In a May 29 research note, equity analysts with Goldman Sachs wrote that the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus as well as a move toward liquidity "prompted investors to embrace large-cap stocks and sell small-cap stocks in an effort to minimize solvency risk in their portfolios."

The phenomenon holds true within the S&P 500. In an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the top five stocks by market cap in each of the index's 11 sectors outperformed the bottom five since the February peak.

Online consumer gap

The biggest gap is in the consumer discretionary sector, where the five largest stocks rose 0.6% from Feb. 19 through the end of May and the smallest five fell 45.8%. That difference was driven by Amazon.com Inc., the largest stock in the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index by market cap and the third-biggest in the entire S&P 500 with a value of $1.20 trillion as of May 27.

Amazon rose 12.5% between Feb. 19 and the end of May, while the consumer discretionary sector fell 4.4%. Among the smaller companies in that sector, Nordstrom Inc. fell by nearly 60.2% and Kohl's Corp. fell by 56.3% over that time.

Even among consumer staples companies, which have been largely allowed to stay open during the pandemic, the largest companies have outperformed the smaller ones. The top five members of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples index by size fell 7.6% since Feb. 19 versus a 25.2% decline for the smallest five.

Larger retailers, whether predominantly online like Amazon, or better known for their bricks and mortar offerings like Walmart Inc. and Target Corp., have experienced a surge in customer demand under social distancing measures while smaller operators, which have invested less in online services, have been at a disadvantage during the pandemic.

The National Grocers Association, a trade group that represents independents, told S&P Global Market Intelligence last month that it fears larger players such as Amazon, which owns Whole Foods, as well as Walmart and The Kroger Co., could take market share due to their ability to handle increased demand and disruptions of supply chains.

Larger pizza companies, such as Pizza Hut, Domino's Pizza Inc. and Papa John's International Inc. were able to rapidly introduce zero-contact deliveries in response to social distancing while some smaller independents struggled to adapt.

Energy majors

The second-largest gap between the top and bottom five companies by market cap was in the energy sector, which has been decimated this year by the historic collapse of oil prices and crumbling global petroleum demand.

Still, the largest-cap energy stocks have bested the smallest by 33.7 percentage points since the market's February high. The five largest companies in the S&P 500 Energy index declined by an average of 22.2% the peak through the end of May, compared with a fall of 55.9% over the same time frame by the five smallest.

While Exxon Mobil Corp. is unlikely to celebrate a 24.6% decline since mid-February, the fall is nearly 4.6% better than the sector average and less than half the decline seen by the index’s five smallest-cap energy stocks.

"While small and large cap energy companies have both struggled as oil prices have gone down, the small cap energy sector has been hit the hardest by a long shot, as the companies in that sector don’t have quite the balance sheet strength or diversification of their larger cap colleagues," said Chris Bennett, director, index investment strategy with S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Rebecca Fitz, a senior director with the Boston Consulting Group, said smaller-cap energy companies have valuations primarily linked to expectations for forward earnings growth, which is highly sensitive to oil price.

Larger cap companies tend to be more diversified across the value chain, Fitz said, giving them a bit more insulation from oil price swings.

"Forward earnings growth is of course still important to their valuation, but other metrics tend to also get more equal play," Fitz said. "Payout is very important to these valuations, and also balance sheet ... and returns."

Finance homogeneity

The most uniform declines between the largest and smallest companies on the S&P 500 have been in financials where the gap between the top and bottom five by market cap was just 8.4% and the sector average was a decline of 24.8%. That was the largest decline for any S&P 500 sector in the period, except energy, which lost 29.2%. Since the February peak, the top five largest-cap financials stocks on the S&P 500 declined by 32.2%, with Wells Fargo & Co. alone plummeting 43.8% The smallest five companies in the sector have fallen by 40.7%.

Banks have been widely, negatively impacted by the decline in rates, as well as heightened credit risk multiplied by the coronavirus.