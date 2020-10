Construction lenders are exercising more caution and discipline amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but relatively stable and well-capitalized players are still executing deals outside of the most troubled segments of the commercial real estate market, industry players said.

Some banks have hit the pause button on construction lending for a few weeks at a minimum, according to Mark Fawer, a partner in the real estate practice at law firm Greenspoon Marder. However, private equity lenders with unencumbered sources of capital and some life insurance companies are continuing to quote and close new deals.

"Those with the unencumbered ability to perform are now taking advantage of the opportunity to win deals that they couldn't have won before because they may not have been competitive, and to charge for the increased risk and to establish new relationships with borrowers who they haven't done business with before," Fawer said in an interview.

Malcolm Davies, principal and managing director at the Los Angeles-based construction lending advisory firm George Smith Partners, said current events have forced a kind of grand reckoning in the industry. Construction lenders are combing through loan portfolios to determine exactly where projects stand in their development trajectories, which ones are stabilizing, and which are at risk. He expects construction lending activity to slow in the near term but not a total standstill. Multifamily and single-family rental deals are still closing, he said.

Activity in particularly hard-hit segments like lodging and retail is another question. "Hotel construction loans, certainly people are looking at them and saying: 'Will we be recovered in two years, three years and be OK?'" Davies said. "I've been surprised that people are actually not saying no right now."

Construction lending is typically viewed as more risky relative to lending on a stabilized, cash-flowing commercial building. That calculus has changed somewhat amid the coronavirus outbreak, where those stabilized buildings' cash flows are now in question, according to Fawer. Multifamily renters who have been furloughed may not be able to make rent for months, and there have been moratoriums on evictions in many locales. For all the retail properties that have been ordered to close, rents likely will be abated, voluntarily or involuntarily.

For a planned construction project, by contrast, one need only worry about the demand picture 18 or 24 months out, Fawer said. "From an economic standpoint, in terms of underwriting the economic performance, [construction lending] is ironically ... in some ways less risky, provided that permits can still be pulled and construction operations are not ordered to be shut down or curtailed."

This is not to say the lending floodgates are wide open. Fawer said there has been a renewed flight to quality; lenders are pursuing only top-flight projects with the best sponsors, where plans have already been approved, permits are at the ready and there are little if no construction-related impediments like access to labor and supplies.

Additionally, some lenders who otherwise might be active in the market are "distracted" right now by problems in their existing portfolios — a project midway to completion that that has been forced to shut down by state decree, for example. Many cities like New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Boston have shut down construction sites outside of a handful of projects deemed essential.

Those lenders who are most active at present are the ones with minimal exposure to troubled commercial real estate segments and who are "confident about their ability to properly value the collateral in this environment," Fawer said.

"There are many lenders who have recently raised funds and have plenty of dry powder," he said. "So it's a question of whether or not they feel comfortable in this environment in lending, and to the right borrower for the right assets at the right pricing, many of them do."

The "right assets" is a question the market may be contemplating for some time. Ken Simonson, chief economist at the Associated General Contractors of America, said many retailers will not survive closures that could last for months, and high-end casinos may not see the same level of visitation in the new normal, which would curtail planned expansions in that arena. In an interview, he called the pandemic an "unprecedented" event that may rewrite corporations' real estate priorities. A company hiring 100 employees, for example, may decide they no longer need 100 new workspaces. A higher ratio of remote workers may become the new standard, with the consequence that office construction overall will decline.

"I think there are a lot of those kinds of calculations [and] it's going to take a while to see how construction and other pieces of the economy are affected by this," Simonson said. "But I do think that this is going to be a blow to quite a few types of construction."