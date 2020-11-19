 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/consolidation-not-the-answer-for-european-banking-woes-unicredit-ceo-says-60565584 content
Consolidation not the answer for European banking woes, UniCredit CEO says

Mergers are not the answer to the problem of high costs and low profits in European banking, according to UniCredit SpA CEO Jean Pierre Mustier.

"People are saying that we need M&A to optimize the cost base. But you can optimize the sector without M&A," he said, speaking at S&P Global's Banking Horizons Europe 2020 virtual conference on Oct. 1.

European banks are contending with negative interest rates and the problem of many markets being over-banked, leading industry observers to speculate in recent months that a wave of consolidation is on the way.

Mustier's comments come shortly after UniCredit's competitor Intesa Sanpaolo SpA concluded its takeover offer for Unione di Banche Italiane SpA, in a move that will create Italy's largest bank by assets, and CaixaBank SA announced an all-share merger deal with Bankia SA. News reports have also suggested that Crédit Agricole SA is on the acquisition trail, with Banco BPM SpA among possible acquisition targets.

Mustier has previously said that UniCredit has a policy of absolutely no M&A for the foreseeable future, a position that he restated during the S&P Global event.

It is better for banks to strive for greater competitiveness as stand-alone entities through reducing their workforce and closing branches instead of seeking a merger with another player, Mustier said. Those that want to grow are better off seeking that expansion through organic growth and not M&A, he added.

Mustier also said sustainability is now a "core focus" for UniCredit and is not just a "cynical" ploy to appeal to investors who use environmental, social and governance parameters.

It is important to act, and to act fast, when it comes to reducing the bank's exposure to coal-related loans, he said.

UniCredit previously said that it plans to cut its exposure to coal to zero by 2028.