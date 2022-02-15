Conflict-hit names see outsized gains in relief rally

Bonds and loans linked to credits most affected by the war in Ukraine saw a relief rally yesterday, as investors in these markets appeared to ramp up bets on a possible ceasefire. The positive momentum also appears to have held up this morning, even amid mixed signals coming from ongoing peace talks and escalating fighting in the west of Ukraine.

Oriflame bonds were among the biggest winners, with its €250 million of E+425 FRNs yesterday gaining roughly four points, and today trading with a wide bid-offer in an 80.375/86.330 context, according to Tradeweb. The Swedish family-owned beauty company — which generated roughly 20% of its turnover in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine in 2021 — has seen its euro bonds trade as low as 65 cents since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month.

Oriflame on March 7 stated it will not export products from its Russian factories to Europe, although the firm has seen a degree of public backlash against plans to keep its Russian operations up and running.

While bond and loan managers have been focused on scouring their portfolios for so-called “war risk” in recent weeks, market watchers say the bond rally is indicative of a growing consensus that the exposure to the conflict and related sanctions is manageable.

“While it remains to be seen how euro high yield issuers will cope with the surging cost of energy and raw materials, first conclusions can be drawn on direct exposure to Russia and Ukraine [are that it] looks manageable for the broad asset class, with ten names really affected,” Spread Research analysts wrote in a report published this morning.

Pharmaceutical group Stada, which is owned by Bain and Cinven, is another company which has kept its Russian operations running but has still suffered a significant bond sell-off. The Hesse, Germany-based group’s 3.5% secured bonds due 2024 firmed by more than two points yesterday however, and are today quoted in a 93.75/95.50 market according to Refinitiv, up from 91-bid earlier in the week. Its 7.25% notes due 2025 are similarly trading around 92.10/93.25, up from 91.40-bid on March 16.

Meanwhile Stada’s E+350 term loan due August 2026 is higher by roughly two points, to be bid at 95 this morning, up from a post-invasion low of 91.5. Czech-based generic pharma group Zentiva’s E+375 terms loan due September 2025 is also firmer today, though amid very thin trading. Stada told LCD in an emailed statement on March 7 that roughly 14% of sales were derived from its Russian activities last year, but emphasised that medical and pharmaceutical products are specifically exempted from EU sanctions. Market sources add that the firm benefits from high margins and is cash-generative, meaning its Russian exposure is more than manageable.

French carmaker Renault — which is among the most high-profile companies with outsized exposure to Russia — has yet to disclose any long-term plans for its future in the Russian market. The company owns a 67.69% stake in Russian automaker AvtoVAZ, and generates roughly 18% of sales in the country.

Uncertainty around Renault's future in the country has led the company's share price down by around 37% in the last month, and its bonds have come under intense pressure. However, its paper is trading higher today, with the carmaker’s €500 million of long-five-year bonds sold in November quoted in a 91/92 context, up from 89.5/90 on March 16.