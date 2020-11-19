 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/companies-face-social-media-pressure-for-diversity-data-a-q-a-with-pri-s-ceo-59084525 content
The ESG Insider newsletter compiles news and insights on environmental, social and governance developments driving change in business and investment decisions. Subscribe to our ESG Insider newsletter, and listen to the latest ESG Insider podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify and iTunes.

The "S" in ESG has garnered increasing attention in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic brought issues like worker safety and customer well-being into the headlines. The death of George Floyd while in police custody brought systemic racism into sharp focus for Corporate America, investors and the public. Companies pledged money to fight inequality and re-upped their focus on diversity and inclusion.

In this week’s newsletter, we look at how some companies are publishing race metrics in response to a social media campaign urging them to publicly report the number of black employees and executives in their organizations — signaling potential momentum in the historically slow pace of companies disclosing diversity information. See our Chart of the Week for a look at the number of companies disclosing data on boardroom race and ethnicity.

And we hear how investors are moving to hold companies accountable on workforce management during the COVID-19 crisis in an interview with Fiona Reynolds, the CEO of the Principles for Responsible Investment, in the latest episode of "ESG Insider," an S&P Global podcast.

Chart of the Week

SNL Image

Top Stories

Amid racism protests, companies take to social media to disclose diversity

The @pullupforchange account on Instagram thanked companies for their pledges in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, but asked for more tangible commitments to diversity. Some companies are responding to the challenge.

SNL Image

Podcast: Investors press Amazon, other companies on COVID-19 workforce concerns

PRI is an international network of investors collectively managing about $90 trillion in assets who have agreed to apply six sustainability principles to their investment decisions. They are "extremely concerned about what's happening within the workforces within the corporations that they're invested in," PRI head Fiona Reynolds told us in the latest ESG Insider podcast.

Apps designed to keep COVID-19 out of offices may spur privacy concerns

As states gradually reopen after months of shutdowns, companies are turning to new apps that harness employee data to ensure staff can safely return to the office without bringing coronavirus with them. But the use of data in this way will inevitably risk legal challenges, experts warn.

Environmental

Corporates call for renewable power-buying boost in EU's COVID-19 recovery

Enel eyes faster coal exit as worsening economics 'here to stay'

Unilever creates €1B climate and nature fund, targets net-zero emissions by 2039

Social

Remote working could amplify exclusive behaviors, 'bro culture' in finance

Amazon bans police use of its facial recognition tech for 1 year

PayPal announces $530M commitment to support Black and minority-owned businesses

Governance

Japanese megabanks face growing investor pressure to fight climate change

US lawmakers probe Zoom over data practices, compliance with China

Sweden to issue first sovereign green bond

ESG Indices

SNL Image

Upcoming Events

Responsible Investor Digital Festival: Summer 2020
 Responsible Investor
June 15-19
Online

ESG and Economic Recovery
Bipartisan Policy Center
June 18
Online

Sustainability Summit
The Conference Board
July 14-15
Online

Sustainability Impact Conference
National Association for Environmental Management
Aug. 4-5
Online

Sustainability Reporting and ESG Engagement Europe
Ethical Corporation
Sept. 1-2
Online

Sustainable Returns: ESG Investing
Institutional Investor
Nov. 19-20
Online

Water & Long-Term Value
 Skytop Strategies

Sept. 1-3
Calistoga, Calif.


ESG & Sustainability Forum
 Infrastructure Investor
Oct. 12
Berlin, Germany

New York 2020: Sustainable Business and Finance
Responsible Investor
Dec. 2-3
New York, NY

ESG and Sustainable Investments Forum
 Institutional Investor
 Dec. 9
 Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Questions or suggestions? Contact S&P Global Market Intelligence’s ESG News team at ESGNews@spglobal.com