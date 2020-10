Community bankers have reported difficulties accessing small-business coronavirus relief funds for their borrowers, and the program appears to be on the verge of maxing out.

On April 14, the Small Business Administration reported loan approvals totaling $247.5 billion for its Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, which provides forgivable loans for small businesses to help cover their payroll. Congress allocated $349 billion to the program, which had been included in a sweeping coronavirus relief law, meaning lenders had approvals for more than 70% of the funds. It is unclear how many of the loans have been funded.

With PPP funds set to run out shortly, there has been pressure on lawmakers to increase the funding. In the Senate, Democrats blocked a stand-alone $250 billion proposal for PPP funding made by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Democrats are arguing the law to increase PPP should include funds for protective gear for healthcare workers serving coronavirus patients.

Several banking trade groups issued a joint letter on April 14 calling for additional funds. And the community banking trade group, the Independent Community Bankers of America, renewed its call for 25% of the funds to be set aside for banks with less than $50 billion in assets.

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

"I respect that the largest banks serve a lot of people and need a lot of resources, but it should not be at the expense of the local or community bank," said Christopher Maher, chairman, president and CEO of OceanFirst Financial Corp. Maher said many community banks tend to submit applications to the SBA on a loan-by-loan basis whereas large SBA lenders have processes that can submit large batches of loans.

"They're submitting tens of thousands of applications in a single file," he said in an interview.

The ICBA has started to see some potential support in the House for the 25% set-aside idea for community banks, said Paul Merski, the group's executive vice president for congressional relations and strategy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said at a news conference that PPP funds should be made available to smaller institutions that could funnel the money to underserved populations such as farmers.

Merski said the group is pitching lawmakers that the 25% set-aside proposal would ensure a broader geographic dispersion of the funds and better the chances for minority-owned banks and smaller community development financial institutions, or CDFIs, to take part in the program. He said small banks have trouble competing with the largest banks.

"More than half of all banks are not SBA lenders," he said in an interview.

However, some of the largest SBA lenders are community banks. Live Oak Bancshares Inc., which originated the most SBA loans in the U.S. in 2019, reported $4.8 billion of assets at year-end 2019. Indeed, a bank's experience with SBA loans is a more significant factor than the bank's size, said Damien Specht, a partner in Morrison & Foerster LLP's government contracts and public procurement practice.

"Current [SBA] lenders have a competitive advantage," Specht said in an interview. "You're comfortable with SBA's systems and how they process loans, and you don't have to apply to be a part of the program."

Some banks have stopped accepting applications for the program because they are concerned about the bank's availability of funding and liquidity. Banks would be able to originate more funds if they could off-load them into a secondary market, and the Federal Reserve recently launched a facility to support funding for such transactions.

However, private investors are unlikely to be interested in buying the loans due to the two-year term and 1% interest rate, said Jeffrey Morris, managing director at ProBank Austin, a financial consultancy that focuses on community banks. He said banks should make smaller loans if they are focused on maximizing return on equity and that all banks should be focused on moving the loans off their books, if possible. But even if loans can be sold, banks still have a limit on their capacity, he said.

"The loans have to be made before they can be sold," Morris said in an interview. "So there is a bit of a delay in that process, as funding of the PPP loans is just recently occurring."