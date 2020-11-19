Community banker teams up with billionaire to launch free PPP site

Billionaire Mark Cuban joined forces with Jill Castilla, CEO of Citizens Bank of Edmond, to launch a free site for Paycheck Protection Program borrowers applying for loan forgiveness.

The free-to-use site, ppp.bank, launched May 29 with a template to fill out the 11-page application small-business owners need to complete for loan forgiveness. Over the weekend, 13,000 distinct users accessed the site, and the software company behind the site, Teslar Software, expects 3,000 to 4,000 applicants per day going forward, said CEO Joe Ehrhardt.

"We think ppp.bank will be used heavily. Independent contractors should be a big user," Ehrhardt said in an interview. So far, he said the company has seen traction among small accounting firms looking for confirmation that they are properly processing the applications.

Teslar is an Arkansas-based financial technology company that received seed capital funding from the Independent Community Bankers of America in 2019. The company built the site without compensation after Citizens Bank's Castilla, one of the fintech's clients, reached out requesting they repurpose their community bank software solution for small businesses without banking relationships. Castilla also coordinated with fTLD Registry Services, which operates the "dot bank" domains. She said fTLD waived fees and accelerated the process to launch the site.

Castilla said she jumped on the idea after Cuban reached out suggesting small businesses needed help.

"Many are caught in a position of suspended animation," Cuban wrote in an email. "They didn't get the funding soon enough, so they were forced to lay off workers. Once they got the funding, many faced the issue of not being able to fully open, if they could open at all."

Castilla said Cuban has pledged to provide access to web services in case the site is overloaded with traffic. Castilla and Cuban previously connected via social media to collaborate on a project to disburse stimulus funds to individuals before the government checks were issued.

"It's one thing if I'm calling and begging people to do something, but when Mark Cuban gets involved, everyone knows it's the real deal," Castilla said in an interview.

Teslar's Ehrhardt said the company developed the website at no cost and has no plans to receive fees out of a sense of civic duty. "To us, it's the right thing to do to help small businesses," he said.

Castilla said many small businesses desperately need the forgiveness to stay open. While PPP loans carry an interest rate of just 1%, many businesses are struggling to survive and could not handle the debt service, she said. The $300 million bank has processed about $25 million of PPP loans. With a single brick-and-mortar branch in Edmond, Okla., the bank has processed loans for mom-and-pop store owners with a median size of about $20,000, and the smallest loan was just $400. Although Citizens Bank does not directly lend to the oil-and-gas industry, Castilla said the downturn in energy prices has affected the entire local economy.

"The forgiveness piece is essential to whether many of these businesses survive or not," she said.

Whether businesses will secure forgiveness of their loans — and how much — remains very much unresolved. Congress appears inclined to change the rules as businesses and industry groups have argued the requirement that 75% of funds be spent on payroll is overly restrictive, especially considering many businesses are still shuttered by state government orders looking to stem the pandemic. The House of Representative on May 28 passed a bill that would lower the requirement to 60%, but top senators have indicated they would not be inclined to adopt that resolution due to technical errors and would instead pass their own bill.

"We will be updating the second there is a ruling," said Ehrhardt, noting that even when a bill becomes law there will be uncertainty until the Treasury issues its final rule. "It's a hurry-up-and-wait game."