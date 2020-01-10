Commodities pare YTD losses as metals surge; energy demand faces virus fears

Precious metals led gains in commodities in July, with both gold and silver surging to records amid weakness in the U.S. dollar and a rise in geopolitical risks, while a rebound in energy demand faces renewed pressure in the face of new COVID-19 infections and the ongoing economic uncertainty.

The S&P GSCI index, which tracks futures for 24 raw materials, rose 4.4% in July, led by a 12% gain in precious metals. The benchmark commodities index pared its year-to-date losses to 22.1% in July from 25.4% at June-end.

Silver soared nearly 30%, bringing its year-to-date advance to 35.1%. The white metal reached its highest level in nearly seven years late last month to trade at more than $22 per ounce on the London Metal Exchange.

The surge in demand for precious metals came amid a fall in Treasury yields and an increase in geopolitical tensions, with a sharp recovery in global industrial activity also helping silver prices, ING commodities strategists led by Warren Patterson wrote in an Aug. 6 note.

Disruptions in Peru and Mexico kept mined supply if both silver and gold relatively constrained, they said.

Gold breaks past $2,000 an ounce

Gold's rally showed no signs of abating as prices climbed 10.3% in July, increasing the commodity's total gains to 30.4% since the start of the year. The COMEX gold price briefly touched $2,000 per ounce for the first time ever late last month.

This came against the backdrop of low interest rates and a weak U.S. dollar, which fell to its lowest level in more than two years at the end of July.

Investor appetite for the yellow metal "reflects an emerging cyclical decline in the value of the U.S. dollar versus other currencies ... and a collapse in interest rates, which makes it cheaper to hold gold but also makes it cheaper to hold other assets," Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and economics, and chief economist at AMP Capital, wrote in a note released Aug. 4.

UBS analysts attributed the surge in gold to the metal's negative correlation to real interest rates and the dollar, as well as ongoing U.S.-China tensions.

2nd COVID-19 wave threatens energy demand

The S&P GSCI Energy index rose 3.1%, with Brent crude futures gaining 5.5%.

The pick-up in energy demand in May and June "appears to be running out of steam" as several countries reimposed lockdown measures to contain a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections, wrote commodity analysts at J.P. Morgan in a July 31 report. They said U.S. gasoline consumption leveled off in July, what is meant to be a peak driving season.

"Asia is starting to sputter too," the analysts said. "The situation seems a bit brighter in Europe, but regional refineries are ramping up production — a worrisome development when exports from the U.S. to the region are scaling up."

At a meeting of OPEC and its partners, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said July 15 that while the worst of the COVID-19 crisis appears to have crested in April, the looming risk of a second wave of infections calls for continued monthly monitoring.

"There's still risk of the second wave of pandemic, which can affect demand," Novak said.

The coalition decided to ease its production cut to 7.7 million barrels per day starting in August through the end of the year, from the 9.7 million barrels per day previously agreed.

In other commodities, the livestock index climbed 9.0%, driven by a 12.0% jump in live cattle futures.

Grains slipped into the red as prices fell 0.5%.