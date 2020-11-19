Commercial real estate in uncharted territory as market retreat deepens

A woman walks through a lightly trafficked Times Square in New York on March 16.

Commercial real estate deal flow will slow significantly as the market navigates the uncharted territory laid out by the COVID-19 pandemic, but real estate may suffer less than other economic sectors and likely will return to normal more quickly than others, private real estate players said.

In interviews, private market participants on the lending, acquisitions and advisory sides of the business described a harried environment in recent days, with clients focused on damage control in the nearest term. One compared the tenor of the marketplace to the immediate post-9/11 period, rather than the 2008 financial crisis, in view of the many unknowns the coronavirus presents. Another described market conditions as without precedent.

"Things continue to evolve and unfold in ways that are unimaginable. ... None of us have ever really seen anything like this, and the depth and breadth of it is an absolute question mark to everybody," Warren de Haan, founder and managing partner of commercial lender ACORE Capital, said. "There really isn't much visibility into the market right now as to what's going on in the market for lending, or the market for commercial real estate assets."

Mark Thigpen, who leads the real estate practice at international law firm King & Spalding, said damage control and preparedness planning have been all-consuming projects for clients for the last week. There are common concerns: How to deal with tenants who have been forced to shut down because of quarantines; how to manage disruption to the flow of rental income; and, at properties where there have been confirmed cases of the coronavirus, delineating their responsibilities around reporting and dealing with the problem.

Thigpen said many clients have been engaged in preemptive calls with lenders to stave off significant disruption to business. Most expect only a short-term impact on deal flow, and that the uncertainty around credit markets will clear in the not-too-distant future.

"Their expectation is that the real estate market will correct and get back to where it was, and the volume of transactions will get back to where [it] has been for the last couple of years," he said. "The long-term impacts of this will not be as impactful on the real estate industry."

ACORE Capital's de Haan said his firm has continued to originate loans, albeit with a "healthy degree of caution." The firm has "hit the pause button" entirely on the hotel business, and retail is and will remain a very small percentage of ACORE Capital's business. However, the firm is looking for opportunity in seniors housing, another real estate segment that has sold off significantly, he said.

"Everyone is taking pretty much the same extremely conservative view," he said. "Out of this, there will be good opportunities. But yesterday's opportunities are not the same as tomorrow's opportunity."

The whole industry likely will take a pause for the next several weeks, de Haan said. "Everyone's trying to get their arms around what this means for them and their own portfolio, depending on how exposed they are to asset types," he said. "And everybody is processing this at different speeds."

Andrew Gindy, a principal in the acquisitions group at private equity real estate firm Walton Street Capital, said the extreme volatility in the public market may yield compelling buying opportunities at both the portfolio and entity level. The public market is prone to overreaction, he said.

"You can only obviously rely on public values so much, but ... [they are] a proxy for sentiment and overall values," he said. "It certainly impacts private market participants. And it's certainly unsettling when you see values of really strong companies dramatically dropping off like they have been over the last couple of weeks."

Commercial real estate buyers pursuing deals may pivot to longer-lease asset classes like office, as the challenges in shorter-lease asset classes like retail and lodging compound, he said. A 10- or 15-year lease with a Fortune 100 credit tenant all of a sudden is a "pretty valuable" commodity. "Maybe more valuable given where benchmark bond yields have gone," he said.

Gindy ultimately does not expect a major credit crunch to grip the commercial real estate market like it did in the 2008 crisis, given the amount of liquidity now in the banking system. "There's been so much confidence, and liquidity pumped into the big banks, that I would imagine that they will still be available for business," he said.