 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/commercial-auto-premiums-tumble-yoy-at-allstate-chubb-liberty-mutual-in-q2-60531436 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Commercial auto premiums tumble YOY at Allstate, Chubb, Liberty Mutual in Q2

Infrastructure Issues: Tools to Dig Deep on Potential Risks

Part Two IFRS 9 Blog Series: The Need to Upgrade Analytical Tools

2018 US Property Casualty Insurance Market Report

Fintech

Fintech Funding Flows To Insurtech In February


Commercial auto premiums tumble YOY at Allstate, Chubb, Liberty Mutual in Q2

U.S. commercial auto insurers saw second-quarter premiums drop 5.9% year over year to $8.08 billion, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

Of the top 20 commercial auto insurers by premiums written, Allstate Corp. recorded the largest year-over-year change as its direct premiums dropped 40% to $124 million, resulting in the company dropping to No. 18 on the table. Allstate posted a direct incurred loss ratio of 67.81%, compared to 80.46% a year ago.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. fell three spots to eighth as its direct written premiums slid 39.5% to $207.4 million. Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc.'s second-quarter premiums came to $300.7 million, down 14.4% from $351.4 million a year ago, resulting in it falling two places to fifth.

Chubb Ltd. also slipped two spots in the rankings due to a 17.5% year-over-year decline in premiums. The company's direct incurred loss ratio worsened to 107.93% from 60.54% a year earlier. Chubb's overall property and casualty combined ratio was 112.3% in the period as it took an after-tax charge of $205 million for unfavorable prior-period development. The company also logged net adverse development of $75 million in commercial automobile liability in the second quarter.

Progressive Corp. and Travelers Cos. Inc. maintained their positions at the top of the rankings, while American International Group Inc. climbed into the top 10 with year-over-year premium growth of 17.5% to $200.8 million.

SNL Image

The industry's total direct premiums earned slipped to $7.92 billion in the second quarter from $8.08 billion a year earlier, while the direct incurred loss ratio improved year over year to 66.21% from 70.59%.

SNL Image