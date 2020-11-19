Commercial auto premiums tumble YOY at Allstate, Chubb, Liberty Mutual in Q2

U.S. commercial auto insurers saw second-quarter premiums drop 5.9% year over year to $8.08 billion, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

Of the top 20 commercial auto insurers by premiums written, Allstate Corp. recorded the largest year-over-year change as its direct premiums dropped 40% to $124 million, resulting in the company dropping to No. 18 on the table. Allstate posted a direct incurred loss ratio of 67.81%, compared to 80.46% a year ago.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. fell three spots to eighth as its direct written premiums slid 39.5% to $207.4 million. Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc.'s second-quarter premiums came to $300.7 million, down 14.4% from $351.4 million a year ago, resulting in it falling two places to fifth.

Chubb Ltd. also slipped two spots in the rankings due to a 17.5% year-over-year decline in premiums. The company's direct incurred loss ratio worsened to 107.93% from 60.54% a year earlier. Chubb's overall property and casualty combined ratio was 112.3% in the period as it took an after-tax charge of $205 million for unfavorable prior-period development. The company also logged net adverse development of $75 million in commercial automobile liability in the second quarter.

Progressive Corp. and Travelers Cos. Inc. maintained their positions at the top of the rankings, while American International Group Inc. climbed into the top 10 with year-over-year premium growth of 17.5% to $200.8 million.

The industry's total direct premiums earned slipped to $7.92 billion in the second quarter from $8.08 billion a year earlier, while the direct incurred loss ratio improved year over year to 66.21% from 70.59%.