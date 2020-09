S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of real estate news stories and more published throughout the week.

The work-from-home trend that has spread during the coronavirus-related economic shutdown could cut office demand by 10% to 20% in the wake of the pandemic, a Barclays equity research team said this week.

"[W]e see compelling evidence that the pandemic has revealed a better way of working for a large number of employees and companies," the team said in a Sept. 22 research report, in which they posited that the trend is here to stay long term. The bulk of white-collar employees likely will work remotely two or three days per week, while a minority will do so full time.

Overall, corporate office footprints are likely to shrink, but tenants will continue to prioritize collaborative spaces, carving out more square feet for meeting rooms and breakout areas, the Barclays analysts said.

Urban office real estate like the class A space that dominates major cities' central business districts is likely to outperform suburban office real estate in the post-COVID world, the team said.

"As companies reduce space, we expect they will consolidate into fewer, high-quality, centralized locations that will provide premium fit-for-purpose gathering places," the analysts said. "In the long run, this would support central urban offices despite their steeper drop-off in traffic during the pandemic."

Dealing in mega portfolios

* Colony Capital Inc. is selling six of its hospitality portfolios to Highgate Holdings in a deal valued at $2.8 billion. The portfolios consist of 197 hotel properties with 22,676 rooms, and the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. reached a deal to sell its student housing portfolio to TPG Real Estate Partners Investments LLC, the real estate arm of TPG Capital LP, for $478.7 million. The transaction includes eight communities in Texas, Florida, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, totaling more than 6,000 beds.

Pulling funds

* Private equity and real estate giant The Blackstone Group Inc. raised $8.0 billion at the final close of Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies IV, its latest real estate debt fund.

* Broadstone Net Lease Inc. raised estimated net proceeds of $533.5 million at the completion of its IPO.

Unhappy ending

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. terminated its planned merger with fellow hotel real estate investment trust NexPoint Hospitality Trust, citing the latter's failure to consummate the deal and "material breaches" of the agreement by its operating partnership and its affiliates. NexPoint refuted Condor's claims, vowing to look into the implications of the termination.

Pressing matters

* The board of real estate developer Stratus Properties Inc. approved a review of the company's potential conversion to a REIT from a C-corp.

* Activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC asked multifamily landlord Apartment Investment & Management Co. to solicit a shareholder vote on its planned reverse spinoff. The shareholder expressed concerns over the planned separation of the REIT's business into two publicly traded companies, Apartment Income REIT and Aimco, saying it could "destroy substantial shareholder value," among other concerns.

* Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. activist shareholder Cygnus Capital Inc. called on the hotel REIT to hire a third-party adviser to independently review financing and strategic alternatives. Cygnus, which owns about 7.8% stake in Ashford, recently criticized the REIT's exchange offers of preferred stock for common stock and its management.

The pandemic effects

* Despite rising distress levels in the commercial real estate space, distressed asset sales remain low in number, accounting for just 1.4% of total transaction activity in the second quarter, clouding the outlook for property pricing, according to a report by the data firm Real Capital Analytics.

* The pandemic-induced recession and the work-from-home trend are expected to have a substantial impact on global office leasing fundamentals, with vacancy projected to return to pre-crisis levels of about 11% and rents predicted to return to pre-crisis peak levels by 2025, according to a study by real estate service firm Cushman & Wakefield PLC.

* The retail arm of Brookfield Property Partners LP will lay off roughly 20% of its workforce across its corporate headquarters and its leasing agents in the field, CNBC reported, citing an email to the company's employees.

Around the world

* Shanghai-based private equity firm Trustbridge Partners led a US$200 million follow-on investment in coworking giant WeWork Cos. Inc.'s arm WeWork China.

* EQT Real Estate, a subsidiary of private equity firm EQT Partners AB, formed a venture partnership with Sigma Capital Group PLC to build a £1 billion investment portfolio of roughly 3,000 build-to-rent homes in Greater London.

* Home Reit PLC of the U.K. filed its IPO prospectus with the London Stock Exchange to offer up to 250 million ordinary shares at £1 apiece for gross proceeds of £250 million.

Investment bankers tracking SPACs see no slowdown in record-breaking year