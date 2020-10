The U.S. economy has ground to a halt as government officials try to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but two of the country's top tax-equity investors say they plan to continue financing renewable energy projects.

While some smaller players may have pulled back amid the economic meltdown in recent weeks, the tax-equity market "has developed a core competency in handling disruption," said Jack Cargas, a managing director at Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, on a March 25 conference call. "We are here to be part of the solution."

Yale Henderson, a managing director at JP Morgan, agreed. "It's business as usual as much as possible," Henderson said on the call organized by law firm Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, adding that the bank expects to invest a record amount of tax equity in renewables this year.

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting the U.S. at a time when developers of renewable energy projects are hurrying to qualify to expiring government incentives. During the final week of 2019 alone, JP Morgan did deals totaling more than $1 billion in funding, Henderson said earlier this year.

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

"Our biggest constraint continues to be human resources and our ability to execute on the number of opportunities we think fit our criteria and that we want to pursue," Henderson said March 25. "A lot of the business I'm sure JP Morgan is executing on and that [Bank of America] is executing on, the groundwork was already laid well in advance of the … COVID-19 spreading."

Debt investors cautious

While the tax-equity market appears open for business, debt investors expressed more caution as questions grow about potential project delays caused by public-health precautions and disrupted supply chains.

"Deals that were already in market, I've seen them getting approved," said Ralph Cho, co-head of power at Investec Securities (US) LLC. "New deals coming out today, I sense, would be more challenging."

John Anderson, global head of corporate finance and infrastructure at Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC, described a wait-and-see approach. "We're working on project transactions right now, and generally what we're doing is with the borrower saying, 'Let's let markets settle a bit before we try to figure out a price that works for both sides," he said.

Borrowers also face more scrutiny as they try to draw down existing credit lines, Cho said.

With investors moving to the sidelines, the Solar Energy Industries Association trade group has warned that the industry's workforce, which totaled 250,000 entering 2020, could be cut in half. Fearing a shortage of tax-equity investment as financial conditions deteriorate, the SEIA has asked Congress to pass a multiyear extension of the investment tax credit that would give developers the option to take cash grants.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. CEO Michael Garland said debt and tax-equity markets are already softening. Some investors, though, remain cautiously bullish.

"I think quality projects will be able to find financing even in this distressed market, if you will, or uncertain times," Henderson said.