Chubb, Allstate set to surpass billion-dollar mark in Q2 catastrophe losses

U.S. insurers are bracing for multimillion-dollar catastrophe losses in the second quarter as they count the costs of severe weather, civil unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expected losses related to the pandemic were attributed to a number of factors, including the potential increase in the number of business interruption and workers' compensation claims. Losses from several severe weather events that hit the U.S. in April, May and June are also expected to contributed to insurers' huge catastrophe bills for the quarter.

Two insurers are expecting to see catastrophe losses of more than $1 billion during the quarter, according to preliminary loss projections compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Chubb Ltd. estimates second-quarter global net catastrophe loss of about $1.81 billion pretax, primarily due to COVID-19-related losses related to its business interruption, accident and health products and liability insurance products. Allstate Corp. expects an approximately $1.19 billion impact based on the monthly breakdown of $632 million, $350 million and $204 million of pretax catastrophe losses for April, May and June, respectively.

Chubb also has the biggest projected COVID-19 losses for the second quarter at $1.37 billion, followed far behind by Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. at $251 million.

