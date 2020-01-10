China Vanke to remain cautious as market uncertainty looms for H2

China Vanke Co. Ltd. is seeking to stay prudent as it braces for potential market uncertainties after reporting steady earnings, though with squeezed margins, in the first half.

The developer said Aug. 27 that its net profit increased 5.6% year over year to 12.51 billion yuan in the six months to June 30. First-half revenue was up 5.1% to 146.35 billion yuan as the market showed signs of stabilization and recovery since March as the coronavirus pandemic was controlled locally. However, operating profit margin in its core property development and management business fell 4.12 percentage points to 23.61%.

"There are a lot of things we cannot predict. The only thing we can do is do our business well," China Vanke President and CEO Zhu Jiusheng said in a post-earnings call with analysts and reporters. There may be some changes, but China's "houses are for living in, not for speculation" policy is expected to stay in the long run, he said. "I believe by having those policies, the government really wants to stabilize the housing sector."

The market "is going be consistent, and maybe with slight fluctuations," he said.

The company will stay rational with investments as it seeks to balance between safety and development and matching of risks with returns. It acquired 55 new projects with a planned gross floor area of 9.8 million square meters. The land premium for the new projects was about 32.13 billion yuan, with an average price of 6,386 yuan per square meter, it said.

"Vanke should adhere to its current land acquisition standard, and the management expected that there will be suitable opportunities in the open land market," Nomura said in a note after the company's earnings were announced.

Head of finance Han Huihua said China Vanke will keep its net gearing ratio below 40% by ensuring a steady operating cash flow so that it can be more flexible with opportunities available in the market.

Stick to policy

"We are going to stick to this policy in the near future and we are not going to maximize our leverage for aggressive developments," she said. The company's net gearing ratio was 27% at the end of the first half. Han also said the company's gross profit margin is likely to fall a bit more after peaking in 2019.

China Vanke will consider listing its logistics and commercial properties businesses that have been strong performers recently. However, no plans are currently being pursued, COO Wang Haiwu said.

He also said some rivals have invested in upstream and downstream companies in the property sector and that it may become a trend. Vanke will stay sensitive to the new trends, but Wang said it has no immediate plans to make similar investment plans.

The outlook for its cold chain, cold storage and high-standard warehouses is positive and the company expects to boost its investments in the cold chain and the logistics services business.

Responding to a query about a reported roadblock in China Vanke's 2.4 billion yuan deal to acquire a 19.9% stake in Shenzhen-listed luxury home developer Tahoe Group Co.Ltd., CEO Zhu said: "We have mentioned before that we are in the game, but we have conditions. I think for this company, it has good fundamentals, it has good basic conditions and we should help them to find the solution together when it faces the challenge."

As of Aug. 27, US$1 was equivalent to 6.89 Chinese yuan.