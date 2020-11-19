China $38.2B behind schedule in purchases of US goods as bilateral meeting looms

China is now nearly $40 billion behind the pace to meet its U.S. goods purchase commitments in the "phase one" deal, a gap analysts do not see shrinking anytime soon as top negotiators from the two countries prepare to review the agreement next week.

To meet its $200 billion-plus commitment over two years, China would need to purchase an average of $11.9 billion worth of a basket of 458 goods per month. China, however, purchased just $6.28 billion worth of covered U.S. covered products in June, according to Panjiva, an offering of S&P Global Market Intelligence that tracks international trade and supply chains.

While the June purchases represent a 4.2% year-over-year rise and a 12.8% increase over 2017 levels, they are in line with purchase levels all year, putting China farther from its promise every month. For the year, China is $38.2 billion behind pace, having purchased only about $33.3 billion worth of the covered products year-to-date. It was $32.6 billion behind pace through May. China would need to buy an average of $18.3 billion worth of covered U.S. goods per month to close that gap by the end of the year.

Energy and agriculture were bright spots in June, with 156.9% and 46.7% boosts compared with 2017, respectively, according to Panjiva. Agriculture exports to China were driven by 363.2% and 91.8% spikes in meat and cereals, respectively, though the farm and energy sectors are still well behind the pace needed to meet the deal's commitments.

It is all but certain that the purchases will come up short due to disrupted supply chains as a result of the coronavirus, anemic demand and ongoing political tensions, Doug Barry, a spokesperson for the U.S.-China Business Council, told S&P Global Market Intelligence. Services are probably lost causes until the pandemic ends, Barry added.

The agreement can still be considered a success if the gap between promises and actual purchases can be narrowed by 2021, said Barry, who believes the purchase commitments will be "topic number one" when the two sides meet for talks next week. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He are slated to meet Aug. 15 as part of an initial six-month review of the deal, CNBC reported. The U.S. Trade Representative's Office and the White House did not return requests for comment.

"China can help do its part by granting tariff exclusions on U.S. commodities such as oil, gas and coal," Barry said. "Other incentives to buy will have to come from top leadership, as folks in purchasing departments are wary of getting out front and some consider U.S. suppliers as unreliable. Leaders can tromp on the purchase accelerator and make up for lost time."

"Given that trade is one of the few areas showing promise in a shrinking universe, it's in the interest of both countries to double down on making a success out of it," Barry added. "The question is, will they?"

