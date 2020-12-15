Cheniere focuses on growing existing operations before moving on expansion – CEO

Cheniere Energy Inc. sees more value in selling the excess LNG production capacity it has created at its two U.S. natural gas liquefaction terminals and buying back company shares before it sanctions any new liquefaction units, President and CEO Jack Fusco said in an interview with S&P Global Market Intelligence and S&P Global Platts.

Given its size and one-stop service options, Cheniere has the luxury of growth opportunities through the optimization of its existing portfolio. Its leaders are also is aware of the challenges developers continue to have in securing sufficient commercial support for new LNG projects. The stage 3 expansion at its Corpus Christi LNG terminal is shovel-ready and competitive in terms of cost, and it "will happen when it happens," Fusco said Dec. 4.

"We literally have created a whole other train's worth of production that we would like to term up before we invest one more dollar of capital," Fusco said. "If you are asking me, 'Am I going to jump into stage 3?' One, I'm not going to build it speculatively. And No. 2, buying back my shares right now would be much more value-creating for my shareholders than building additional infrastructure, especially with the excess capacity that we have created for virtually no dollars."

The comments put a finer point on previous remarks by North America's biggest LNG exporter that its proposal to build an expansion of up to 9.5 million tonnes per year using midscale trains at the Texas facility is a secondary priority heading into 2021.

The contracting challenges that many U.S. exporters and developers have are compounded by pressure from counterparties, especially in Europe, that have strict carbon emissions-reduction goals and are shying away from signing new long-term deals for importing U.S. shale gas.

France's Engie SA recently halted talks with NextDecade Corp. about a supply deal tied to the developer's proposed the Rio Grande LNG facility in Texas, according to Engie. Prior to that, NextDecade had already delayed a financial investment decision until 2021.

Cheniere already has commercial agreements with Engie and other European utilities. It is working on building on those relationships by showing existing and potential customers that it is committed to quantifying and managing its carbon footprint to benefit the environment.

"We feel like we are the connective tissue that gives the world a clean energy source," Fusco said.

Cheniere is looking at the possibility of buying renewable energy to power the liquefaction trains at the Corpus Christi facility, which is surrounded by wind turbines, Fusco said. However, the company has no plans to make direct investments in renewable generation. Sempra Energy recently said it would package 4 GW of renewable assets into a new unit with its existing LNG portfolio and sell a noncontrolling stake in the unit to fund its LNG growth plans.

"It's not quite what Sempra is doing," Fusco said of Cheniere's renewables interest.

Meanwhile, U.S. LNG export activity has been surging lately as Asian prices hover at about $8/MMBtu. Heading into the end of the year, feedgas deliveries to the six major liquefaction terminals have exceeded pre-pandemic levels, reaching a record of 11.3 Bcf/d on Dec. 1, Platts Analytics data shows.

Cheniere believes that the market trends put the company in a good spot as a challenging year wraps up, Fusco said.

"Cheniere is 100% sold out for 2020 and significantly sold out for 2021," Fusco said. "At this point, we are totally focused on our operational excellence and making sure that we can produce and ship all the cargoes that our customers want from us."

With these priorities, an M&A transaction is unlikely anytime soon. "We don't need to do any M&A and pay a premium to somebody else because we have enough growth potential to keep us going for a very, very long time," Fusco said.

Harry Weber is a reporter with S&P Global Platts. S&P Global Market Intelligence and S&P Global Platts are owned by S&P Global Inc.